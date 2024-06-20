All New Achievements in Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 Version

The closing to Penacony’s journey in Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 update wouldn’t be complete without a few new achievements to get on the way. There are various side activities you can complete to get those, and here’s a full list.

There’s a total of 44 new achievements in the newest update for the game. Due to the patch’s Trailblaze Mission structure, many achievements are mutually exclusive this time around. In other words, getting a certain achievement means you’re locked out of another one with an opposite choice. The Stellar Jade rewards will always be the same, though.

The Rail Unto the Stars

The main story achievements are found here. You’ll get them all as long as you keep completing all Trailblaze Missions as soon as you unlock them.

Achievement Name Description All the Flowers are Dying Here’s to the departed, toasting the bitter reality (Crafting the special drink “Bitter Dreams”) It’s a Wonderful Life Here’s to the departed, toasting the honeyed tomorrow (Crafting the special drink “Drowning Sweetness) Going my Way Encounter the Astral Express unexpectedly (As Firefly, run into the Express Crew on the Radiant Feldspar) On the Road Pass by the Astral Express (As Firefly, focus on finding the “Bonajade Exchange” aboard the Radiant Feldspar) Ship of Fools Add new footnotes to our destiny. (Successfully resolve the “bomb” threat and watch the grand fireworks) Tell Me, O Muse Decide upon the next stop at Penacony (To Amphoreus, The Eternal Land!)

Eager for Battle

Special team compositions, battle easter eggs and other similar achievements can all be found here. You can do some of them by using your friend’s support characters, so owning them is not always necessary.

Achievement Name Description Planet of Festivities Special Team Win 1 battle(s) with a team comprising Topaz & Numby, Dr. Ratio, Aventurine, and Jade Save the Cat! Win 1 battle(s) with a team comprising Silver Wolf, Blade, Kafka, and Firefly The Contractor In a single battle, reduce an ally’s HP to 1 when they are under the Debt Collector effect from Jade’s Skill Go Now, A— SAM Use ally Firefly in combat against boss Kafka and be Dominated by her I Will… Set the Seas Ablaze! In a single battle, use Fyrefly Type-IV: Deathstar Overload 4 time(s) before the Complete Combustion state ends while using SAM Seeing Summer Win 1 battle(s) with a team comprising Firefly and Trailblazer

Moment of Joy

Small pranks and very specific situations can also get you some achievements, and they’re often placed under this very category.

Achievement Name Description Host’s Choice Before gaining ownership of Radiant Feldspar, sprint and play in its swimming pool and get reprimanded Guest’s Choice After gaining ownership of Radiant Feldspar, sprint and play in its swimming pool

The Memories We Share

The general category for all achievements. This one includes quest achievements, easter eggs, NPC interactions and other curious details and situations appearing throughout the world, so it’s naturally the biggest category of them all.

Achievement Name Description Stickers, So Many Stickers Achieve 100% page completion progress for Dreamscape Pass No Business on Continental Grounds Complete the Adventure Mission “Checking Out” Requiem of the Rose Complete the Adventure Mission “Grim Film of Finality” My Captain, My Ship Complete the Adventure Mission “Cloud-Bound Hearts” Unplanned Group Photo Take a group photo during the Origami Bird Clash event Omega Ruby During the Origami Bird Clash event, place Silbird Wolf, Birefly, and Trailbirder on arcade machines of the same side Alpha Sapphire During the Origami Bird Clash event, place Trailbirder and March Bird on arcade machines adjacent to each other Easy As Pie During the Origami Bird Clash event, trigger Origami Bird abilities 3 time(s) in a single match Angry Origami Birds During the Origami Bird Clash event, manually trigger bomb combos 3 time(s) in a single match For the Birds During the Origami Bird Clash event, achieve a Combat Power value of 100 in a single match Origami Zoo Obtain victory in all Open Challenges in the Origami Bird Clash Event A Star is Born Appoint the appropriate performers on the stage of Radiant Feldspar Need for Speed Park your car in the exclusive parking space at Radiant Feldspar Family Cinema Use the projector on {TEXTJOIN#87} and invite the Express Crew to take a look Eighteen Lordly Trashcans Complete all Trashcan of Trials’s challenges on Radiant Feldspar LuckEx Receive the package delivered by Aventurine on {TEXTJOIN#87} Astral Express Night Live Purchase Lil’ Brother Hanu TV with golden capsule coins and install it in the coach of the Astral Express The Invisible Guest Transform into Brother Hanu and enter other Crew members’ rooms Self-Funded Merch Obtain Trailblazer’s captain merchandise Shadow Captain Speak with Trailblazer’s Captain Billboard Beneath the Black Mirror Activate surveillance in the control room and observe the hull of Radiant Feldspar Return to Glory Rename the Radiant Feldspar and change its empennage’s paint scheme Invisible Cities Receive the package delivered by Aventurine on Radiant Feldspar My Heart Will Go On Look into the distance from the bow of Radiant Feldspar Utter Horror Story Read all of Bella’s Emotions with Clockwork The Evil Within Read all of Stefano’s Happy Emotions with Clockwork Gold Coins of Starlight Collect all the golden capsule coins on Penacony O Captain! My Captain! Enter the Captain’s quarters on Radiant Feldspar for the first time

Fathom the Unfathomable

Milestone achievements and quest rewards can often be found in this category, so they’re easy to get as long as you keep engaging with the new content.

Achievement Name Description Balloons, Towards Tomorrow~ Break the special Boss Stone balloon at Radiant Feldspar Alas, Not a Concert Band Rescue the Boss Ticker on Radiant Feldspar

As previously said, some of these are mutually exclusive, so the total amount of new achievements for this version will be lower than you may expect. But it’s still a lot of things to chase at the end, and expect even more of these dropping as the game continues to update.

Honkai: Star Rail is available on PC, Playstation 5, Android and iOS.

