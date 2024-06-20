Image via Hoyoverse
All New Achievements in Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 Version

Sometimes achievements are just happy accidents
The closing to Penacony’s journey in Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 update wouldn’t be complete without a few new achievements to get on the way. There are various side activities you can complete to get those, and here’s a full list.

Table of contents

All Achievements in Honkai: Star Rail 2.3 Update

There’s a total of 44 new achievements in the newest update for the game. Due to the patch’s Trailblaze Mission structure, many achievements are mutually exclusive this time around. In other words, getting a certain achievement means you’re locked out of another one with an opposite choice. The Stellar Jade rewards will always be the same, though.

The Rail Unto the Stars

The main story achievements are found here. You’ll get them all as long as you keep completing all Trailblaze Missions as soon as you unlock them.

Achievement NameDescription
All the Flowers are DyingHere’s to the departed, toasting the bitter reality (Crafting the special drink “Bitter Dreams”)
It’s a Wonderful LifeHere’s to the departed, toasting the honeyed tomorrow (Crafting the special drink “Drowning Sweetness)
Going my WayEncounter the Astral Express unexpectedly (As Firefly, run into the Express Crew on the Radiant Feldspar)
On the RoadPass by the Astral Express (As Firefly, focus on finding the “Bonajade Exchange” aboard the Radiant Feldspar)
Ship of FoolsAdd new footnotes to our destiny. (Successfully resolve the “bomb” threat and watch the grand fireworks)
Tell Me, O MuseDecide upon the next stop at Penacony (To Amphoreus, The Eternal Land!)

Eager for Battle

Special team compositions, battle easter eggs and other similar achievements can all be found here. You can do some of them by using your friend’s support characters, so owning them is not always necessary.

Achievement NameDescription
Planet of Festivities Special TeamWin 1 battle(s) with a team comprising Topaz & Numby, Dr. Ratio, Aventurine, and Jade
Save the Cat!Win 1 battle(s) with a team comprising Silver Wolf, Blade, Kafka, and Firefly
The ContractorIn a single battle, reduce an ally’s HP to 1 when they are under the Debt Collector effect from Jade’s Skill
Go Now, A— SAMUse ally Firefly in combat against boss Kafka and be Dominated by her
I Will… Set the Seas Ablaze!In a single battle, use Fyrefly Type-IV: Deathstar Overload 4 time(s) before the Complete Combustion state ends while using SAM
Seeing SummerWin 1 battle(s) with a team comprising Firefly and Trailblazer

Moment of Joy

Small pranks and very specific situations can also get you some achievements, and they’re often placed under this very category.

Achievement NameDescription
Host’s ChoiceBefore gaining ownership of Radiant Feldspar, sprint and play in its swimming pool and get reprimanded
Guest’s ChoiceAfter gaining ownership of Radiant Feldspar, sprint and play in its swimming pool

The Memories We Share

The general category for all achievements. This one includes quest achievements, easter eggs, NPC interactions and other curious details and situations appearing throughout the world, so it’s naturally the biggest category of them all.

Achievement NameDescription
Stickers, So Many StickersAchieve 100% page completion progress for Dreamscape Pass
No Business on Continental GroundsComplete the Adventure Mission “Checking Out”
Requiem of the RoseComplete the Adventure Mission “Grim Film of Finality”
My Captain, My ShipComplete the Adventure Mission “Cloud-Bound Hearts”
Unplanned Group PhotoTake a group photo during the Origami Bird Clash event
Omega RubyDuring the Origami Bird Clash event, place Silbird Wolf, Birefly, and Trailbirder on arcade machines of the same side
Alpha SapphireDuring the Origami Bird Clash event, place Trailbirder and March Bird on arcade machines adjacent to each other
Easy As PieDuring the Origami Bird Clash event, trigger Origami Bird abilities 3 time(s) in a single match
Angry Origami BirdsDuring the Origami Bird Clash event, manually trigger bomb combos 3 time(s) in a single match
For the BirdsDuring the Origami Bird Clash event, achieve a Combat Power value of 100 in a single match
Origami ZooObtain victory in all Open Challenges in the Origami Bird Clash Event
A Star is BornAppoint the appropriate performers on the stage of Radiant Feldspar
Need for SpeedPark your car in the exclusive parking space at Radiant Feldspar
Family CinemaUse the projector on {TEXTJOIN#87} and invite the Express Crew to take a look
Eighteen Lordly TrashcansComplete all Trashcan of Trials’s challenges on Radiant Feldspar
LuckExReceive the package delivered by Aventurine on {TEXTJOIN#87}
Astral Express Night LivePurchase Lil’ Brother Hanu TV with golden capsule coins and install it in the coach of the Astral Express
The Invisible GuestTransform into Brother Hanu and enter other Crew members’ rooms
Self-Funded MerchObtain Trailblazer’s captain merchandise
Shadow CaptainSpeak with Trailblazer’s Captain Billboard
Beneath the Black MirrorActivate surveillance in the control room and observe the hull of Radiant Feldspar
Return to GloryRename the Radiant Feldspar and change its empennage’s paint scheme
Invisible CitiesReceive the package delivered by Aventurine on Radiant Feldspar
My Heart Will Go OnLook into the distance from the bow of Radiant Feldspar
Utter Horror StoryRead all of Bella’s Emotions with Clockwork
The Evil WithinRead all of Stefano’s Happy Emotions with Clockwork
Gold Coins of StarlightCollect all the golden capsule coins on Penacony
O Captain! My Captain!Enter the Captain’s quarters on Radiant Feldspar for the first time

Fathom the Unfathomable

Milestone achievements and quest rewards can often be found in this category, so they’re easy to get as long as you keep engaging with the new content.

Achievement NameDescription
Balloons, Towards Tomorrow~Break the special Boss Stone balloon at Radiant Feldspar
Alas, Not a Concert BandRescue the Boss Ticker on Radiant Feldspar

As previously said, some of these are mutually exclusive, so the total amount of new achievements for this version will be lower than you may expect. But it’s still a lot of things to chase at the end, and expect even more of these dropping as the game continues to update.

Honkai: Star Rail is available on PC, Playstation 5, Android and iOS.

