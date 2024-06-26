Chained Together has you climbing your way out of hell, lashed to other players. But where can you play it? Here are all Chained Together platforms listed.

Every Platform Chained Together Is Available On

Chained Together is available on the PC via the Steam Store. That’s it. There’s no Xbox version, no PlayStation version, it’s not on Switch, Android, or iOS. If you want to play Chained Together you’ll need a PC. It may work on Steam Deck, and it does have controller support, but things are still a little rough around the edges. It’s certainly not recommended that you use the Steamdeck for trying to knock out some of Chained Together’s hardest achievements, which require great input and a bit of finesse.

Is Chained Together on PlayStation or Xbox?

Chained Together is not on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S. I wouldn’t be at all surprised if a Chained Together knock-off cropped on Android or iOS since the marketplaces are awash with clones, but that tends not to happen with PlayStation and Xbox.

In other words, if you want to play Chained Together on platforms like PlayStation or Xbox, you’ll have to wait until developer Anengar Games either ports it or works with another developer or porting company to put it on console. It could certainly happen; a lot of games start life on PC and then get a console release later down the line.

So, is that happening? Right now, no. Anengar Games has no immediate plans to release Chained Together on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and so on. The game’s FAQ, found on Discord, reads:

“As of now, we are focusing on the Steam version. Other platforms are under consideration for future releases.” So that certainly doesn’t rule out a console release but it’s not the developer’s priority so don’t count on seeing a console port this year.

Chained Together is available now on PC.

