Is Chained Together Crossplay?

Chained Together is a ridiculous game that tasks you with trying to escape hell while chained together with other players. But is Chained Together available for crossplay?

Does Chained Together Have Crossplay?

Chained Together is a silly game that challenges you to ascend to the top of hell, either solo or with four other players, all while chained together, as the game title implies. You can opt to play locally with your friends or find teammates online. But Chained Together doesn’t have crossplay, because it’s only available on one platform and one storefront. It’s available on PC, from Steam and nowhere else. There’s no console version, no mobile version; it’s not even available on the Epic Games Store.

So if you buy Chained Together and you want to play with your friends, you should have no problem teaming up with them, since everyone’s guaranteed to be on Steam. If they’re on the other side of the world, you could run into lag. But crossplay is a non-issue because there’s only one platform to play it on.

If Chained Together does ever make it onto consoles, developer Anegar Games will have to look into whether to implement crossplay or not. Since Chained Together belongs to an indie studio, it’s likely that they won’t have the resources or time to bring Chained Together to other platforms anytime soon. In a comment on Discord, the developer stated:

“As of now, we are focusing on the Steam version. Other platforms are under consideration for future releases.” So that certainly doesn’t rule out a console release but it’s not the developer’s priority so don’t count on seeing a console port this year.

But there’s still plenty to do in game with your Steam buddies. Chained Together has a whole host of achievements, which range from finding mysterious hidden locations like the Gardens to beating the game on Lava Mode. Something that 0% of the Steam population has achieved.

Chained Together is available now on PC.

