How to Get the JAK Atlas Kit in MW3 & Warzone

Week 6 of Season 3 in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone brings us the JAK Atlas Kit for the AMR9. This Aftermarket Part converts the weapon into a 5-round burst carbine, and this guide will outline how you can unlock it for yourself.

How to Unlock the JAK Atlas Kit in MW3 & Warzone

Complete at least five challenges in Week 6 of Season 3 to earn the JAK Atlas Kit as a reward. There are 21 challenges in total that are split into groups of seven across the main modes. Warzone, Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer, and Zombies all have their own set of seven. You can get all five of your challenges done in one mode, or you can dip into each one. Two done in Zombies and three done in Warzone will still count toward your overall five to unlock the kit.

Sometimes, I like to get at least one challenge done in Zombies if the Multiplayer options are extra annoying that week. However, Week 6 for the JAK Atlas is fairly easy. Most of the challenges revolve around simply earning kills with a quick modification. Headshot kills with a recommended Battle Rifle and Operator kills with a sight equipped with a recommended SMG are just two examples. If you’re having trouble, though, the other modes are always there. I know the JAK Jawbreaker was easier to get outside of Multiplayer.

After Season 3 comes to an end, the kit will go to the Armory Unlocks, where you can complete daily challenges or get wins to earn parts. But that won’t be available until Season 4.

How to Use the JAK Atlas in MW3 & Warzone

Once you have the JAK Atlas unlocked, create a loadout with the AMR9 submachine gun and open the Conversion Kit option at the bottom left. The AMR9 has two different kits now, and you want the carbine from Week 6.

Adding the Atlas to the AMR9 will change the weapon into a 5-round burst with less recoil, more damage range, and more more bullet velocity. In return, the weapon gets less damage and loses some fire rate. You can always swap back if it’s not for you, though.

And that’s how to get the JAK Atlas Kit in MW3 and Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is available now on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

