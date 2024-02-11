Persona 3 Reload Multiple Romance Consequences Explained

Persona 3 Reload lets you forge bonds and Social Links with various female characters, and you can even pursue a romantic relationship with them. Just make sure you don’t get caught. Here’s what you need to know about the consequences to having multiple romantic relationships in Persona 3 Reload.

Are There Consequences for Having More than One Girlfriend in Persona 3 Reload?

The short answer is, yes, there can be serious repercussions for pursuing more than one romantic relationship in Persona 3 Reload.

If you get caught cheating, your Social Link with the previous girl will get reversed. This means that you’ll no longer be able to progress through and complete that Social Link. Needless to say, this is very bad news. You won’t be able to fuse the final Persona for that arcana, and you’ll waste precious time trying to fix that bond.

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

When you have multiple relationships with Yukari, Yuko, and Chihiro in particular, you can trigger a scene on 9/24 where all three girls seem to get suspicious about your behavior. Thankfully, Junpei, Kaz, and Kenji are able to salvage the situation so you don’t actually get caught.

Aside from that, though, you won’t get any big confrontation scenes from the girls on Valentine’s Day or Christmas Eve like in Persona 4 and 5.

How to Fix Social Links in Persona 3 Reload

The good news is that even if a Social Link gets reversed, you can fix it and get things back on track again.

To do this, head to Naganaki Shrine and interact with the shrine itself to draw a fortune. You’ll want to think of the person with the reversed Social Link while drawing the fortune, and with a bit of luck, that bond will be restored.

After you’ve done that, you can continue hanging out with that person as per normal.

How to Avoid Getting Caught Cheating

Because fixing a reversed Social Link is a massive waste of time, here’s a way to avoid getting caught altogether. Once you’ve entered a romantic relationship with someone in Persona 3 Reload, max out that Social Link first before you get romantic with anyone else.

Once a Social Link is maxed out, it can no longer be reversed, and you’ll be in the clear.

Or, y’know, just don’t get into multiple relationships in the game. Persona 3 Reload allows you to choose the friendship route now instead of forcing you into something romantic like in the PS2 version.

That’s all you need to know about the consequences to having multiple romances in Persona 3 Reload.