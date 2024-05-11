How To Complete The Seaman Challenge in BitLife

Ahoy there, mateys — it’s time for another fantastic BitLife challenge. This week, we’ll be setting sail on quite the adventure, so get your sea legs ready and get on board for the Seaman Challenge.

BitLife Seaman Challenge Walkthrough

If you’re hoping to complete the latest BitLife challenge, here are all of the steps you’ll need to do:

Be born a male in Alaska

Get an honorable discharge from the Navy

Become a crab Fisherman

Purchase a boat worth $2M+

Sail on your boat worth $2M+ 3+ times

This seems to be a rather simple challenge overall, so let’s jump right in and get ready for action.

How To Be Born in Alaska in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

To start this challenge off on the right foot, you’ll need to be born in Alaska. To make this happen, select the following options:

Gender: Male

Country: United States

Place: Anchorage

You’ll be a bouncing baby boy from here in the coldest climate imaginable. As you grow up, prepare yourself for your upcoming Military service and everything in between.

How To Get An Honorable Discharge in BitLife

To earn an Honorable Discharge, you’ll want to follow the rules, do your due duty, and be a good Seaman during your time with the Navy. If you act out of turn or do something horrible, you’ll be Dishonorably Discharged from the service. Make sure that you’re always on your best behavior, and after your service time is up, you’ll receive an Honorable Discharge.

How To Become a Crab Fisherman in BitLife

Screenshot by The Escapist

To become a Crab Fisherman, you’ll need to start somewhere. Open up the Occupations tab and select Jobs. Search for anything that happens to have Fishery and a Crab Emoji beside it to apply for the role. With the time that you spent in the Navy, you should be able to land one of these roles easily. If you are denied, try to find one that is a little lower on the scale and work your way up to Fisherman. You’ll make some decent money doing this, but doing Freelance work on the side should get you closer to your dreams of owning a boat.

How To Purchase a Boat in BitLife

If you’re hoping to purchase a boat, you’ll need to head into the Activities tab and find the Shopping category. From here, look for the Specialty Vehicles Dealer and search for a dealership selling a boat. If there are no boats that match your requirements, mainly costing over two million dollars, then either Age Up a year or close the app and go back in. Do this until you can purchase your boat.

How To Sail in Your Boat in BitLife

Looking to hit the ocean blue in your new boat? First, you’ll need a boating license, which can be applied for in the License category in Activities. Once you’ve successfully gotten your hands on a Boating License, go to your Vehicles, which can be found under Assets, find your boat, and set sail. Do this a total of 3 times and you’ll complete this challenge.

That’s all we need to do to become the greatest Seaman of all time in this BitLife challenge. Make sure you know which packs you should be purchasing before playing next, and get ready for the next challenge with our help.

BitLife is available now on iOS and Android.

