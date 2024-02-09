Not only is it one of the most badass-looking Personas in the game, it also happens to be one of the most powerful. With that out of the way, here’s how to fuse Thanatos in Persona 3 Reload.

Persona 3 Reload Thanatos Fusion Requirements

Every Social Link in Persona 3 Reload gives you the ability to fuse a special Persona once you max them out. For Thanatos, you just need to max out the Death Social Link with Pharos, which will happen automatically as you progress through the game.

Thanatos can only be fused via the Special Fusion option in the Velvet Room. This means that there is only one set recipe for the fusion process, and the Personas you need are listed down below:

Pisaca (Death)

Pale Rider (Death)

Loa (Death)

Samael (Death)

Mot (Death)

Alice (Death)

Pale Rider and Alice can both be fused via Special Fusion as well. As for the rest, we’ve listed the simplest fusion combinations for them below:

Pisaca: Nigi Mitama + Pixie, Nigi Mitama + Silky

Loa: Tam Lin + Mitra, Neko Shogun + Mitra

Samael: Queen Mab + Seiryu, Saki Mitama + Genbu

Mot: Grimekhala + Lachesis, Succubus + Thunderbird

In addition to having all of the required Personas, you also need to be at level 78 as that’s the base level for Thanatos.

Thanatos Stats, Weaknesses, and Resistances

Thanatos is considered one of the more powerful Personas in the game thanks to its high Ma stat, as well as its decently high St and En stats. It’s also resistant to quite a few things, and only weak to Light attacks.

Listed below are its starting stats, skills, and weaknesses and resistances:

St: 52

Ma: 66

En: 53

Ag: 45

Lu: 40

Weakness: Light

Resistance: Fire, Ice, Wind, Electricity

Repel: Dark

Skill Name Level Learned Effect Maeigaon 75 Deals Dark damage to all foes. Mamudoon 75 35% chance to insta-kill all foes with Darkness. Ghastly Wail 75 Insta-kill foes inflicted with Fear. Dark Amp 79 Greatly boosts Dark attacks. Enduring Soul 80 Restores all HP upon death one time per battle. Stacks with Endure. Brave Blade 82 Deals severe Slash damage to one foe. Megidolaon 84 Deals massive Almighty damage to one foe.

Should You Fuse Thanatos?

The answer to this question is a resounding yes. Again, not only is it an extremely powerful Dark Persona that can carry you through the final fights, it also comes with the rare Enduring Soul ability.

While this might not sound particularly useful for regular encounters, it’s pretty much a requirement if you’re planning on eventually taking on the game’s secret boss. Finally, it’s also one of the required Personas for fusing Messiah later on. So yes, fuse Thanatos once at the very least.

That’s all you need to know about fusing Thanatos in Persona 3 Reload.