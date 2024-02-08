How to Fight Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload (Secret Boss)

Persona 3 Reload is a tough enough game on its own, but if you’re looking for an even greater challenge, you’ll be glad to know that this game also features one of the hardest secret bosses in the series. Here’s how to fight Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload.

Unlocking the Elizabeth Secret Boss Fight in Persona 3 Reload

They don’t call it a secret boss for a reason. Unlocking the fight with Elizabeth can be tricky if you don’t know what you’re doing. But if you’ve been keeping up with all her requests, then you’re on the right track.

There are two conditions to unlocking the fight in Persona 3 Reload: by beating the game once, or by defeating the Reaper on your first playthrough.

Fighting the Reaper

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Once you’ve made it to the top of Tartarus, you can speak with Elizabeth to accept a new request that tasks you with fighting the Reaper. The Reaper itself has a higher chance of appearing in Tartarus if you dawdle on any one particular floor for too long. All you have to do is spend more than five minutes on any floor in Tartarus, and Fuuka will let you know that a dangerous Shadow is heading your way.

Once the Reaper appears, slash at it with your sword to begin the fight. Upon defeating the Reaper, you can report back to Elizabeth to complete the quest. Doing so will unlock request 55 and a new Monad dungeon on the 255th floor of Tartarus.

At the end of the Monad dungeon, you’ll face off against Elizabeth.

Fighting Her on New Game Plus

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Alternatively, if you didn’t fight the Reaper during your first playthrough in Persona 3 Reload, you can still unlock the Elizabeth fight on new game plus.

On your second run, reach the top of Tartarus, then speak with Elizabeth to accept request 55 and enter the Monad dungeon. Get to the end of the dungeon to find Elizabeth.

How to Beat Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload

Alright. Now that we’ve gone over how to unlock the secret boss fight, let’s talk about how to actually beat her. There are a few key things to note below:

Elizabeth has 20,000 HP. Make sure to calculate how much damage you’re doing to her as the fight goes on. This is key.

You cannot Drain, Repel, or Null any of her attacks or she’ll insta-kill you.

You cannot use any -karn spells or she’ll insta-kill you.

You’ll fight her solo.

There are also a few other requirements you need to meet in terms of gear, Personas, and skills. These are non-negotiable and are absolutely essential for winning the fight:

Weapon: Excalibur or Lucifer’s Blade

Armor: Armor of Light, comes with Endure

Accessory: Divine Pillar, which halves all damage but prevents you from being able to evade attacks.

Personas: Orpheus Telos, which requires you to max all Social Links. Anything with Enduring Soul.

Skills: Armageddon, which is a Theurgy skill you get by fusing Satan and Helel.

That’s a lot of prep work to do for one boss fight, but it’s essential. Once you’re prepared, it’s time to head into the fight.

There are some important checkpoints to note about the fight with Elizabeth. She starts with 20,000 HP. Once you get her below 13,000 HP the first time, she’ll cast Megidolaon on your for 9,999 HP if you don’t get her below 10,000 HP on your next turn. This can be very hard to pull off, which is why you need Enduring Soul or Endure to survive this part.

After that, she casts Diarahan to bring herself back to full health, so start calculating your damage again. When you get her below 10,000 HP the second time, she’ll cast Megidolaon one more time, and you need to survive this with either Enduring Soul or Endure again.

Immediately after this, use Armageddon to end the fight.

And that’s how to beat Elizabeth in Persona 3 Reload.