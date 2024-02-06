All Tartarus Blocks & Floors in Persona 3 Reload, Listed

As you’re playing through Persona 3 Reload, it’s likely that you’ll spend the bulk of your time in Tartarus. After all, this is where majority of the combat happens, and it’s where you can strengthen your party. Here’s an overview of every Tartarus block in Persona 3 Reload.

How Many Floors Are There in Tartarus in Persona 3 Reload?

First off, Tartarus might seem like an endless tower of hellish nightmares, but rest assured that there is indeed an end to it. Just like in the original game, Tartarus in Persona 3 Reload has a total of 264 floors. By the time you get to the end of the main story, you’ll have explored all of Tartarus as well.

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

One crucial thing to keep in mind is that Tartarus is split up into different blocks, each with a different color and design theme to them. At the end of each block, you’ll run into a gate preventing you from climbing any further. The gate disappears after the next full moon event, allowing you to continue.

It’s imperative that you try to make it to each gate in between the full moons, as you cannot complete the story without reaching the top of Tartarus.

Every Tartarus Block in Persona 3 Reload

With that preamble out of the way, we’ve listed all of the Tartarus blocks down below, along with their respective floors:

Thebel: 2-22 Boss floors: 5, 11, 17

Arqa: 23-69 Boss floors: 28, 35, 36, 42, 47, 54, 60

Yabbashah: 70-118 Boss floors: 77, 82, 90, 99, 105, 112

Tziah: 119-172 Boss floors: 125, 126, 132, 136, 151, 155, 161, 170, 171

Harabah: 173-226 Boss floors: 179, 184, 188, 193, 203, 212, 218

Adamah: 227-264 Boss floors: 230, 236, 241, 246, 247, 253, 254, 255, 259, 263, 264



On your way to the top, you’ll also encounter Monad Doors and Passages, which lead you to even more mini-bosses that you can fight to earn rare resources and level up at the same time. To prepare for the challenges, we’ve also got a list of early game Personas that you can consider fusing to help you out.

How to Leave Tartarus

With how taxing the dungeon crawl can be, you should also be kep informed of how you can leave Tartarus safely. As you climb up the tower, occasionally you’ll find one-way and two-way teleporters that will take you back down to the first floor.

Typically, the two-way teleporters will only be available to you on boss floors and gate floors. These teleporters allow you to jump straight to that floor from the machine on the first floor. One-way teleporters will take you back as well, but you won’t be able to access that floor from the teleporter list.

And those are all of the Tartarus blocks and floors in Persona 3 Reload.