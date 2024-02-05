Personas are a vital part of all Persona games. And as you begin to play Persona 3 Reload, you can acquire a healthy amount of Personas, but not all of them are created equal. Here are some of the best early game Personas in Persona 3 Reload.

Recommended Videos

Best Early Game Personas in Persona 3 Reload

Orpheus

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

The default Persona you acquire in Persona 3 Reload, Orpheus, is a great Persona to keep with you for the first chunk of the game. While his skills are the same as your other early party members (Junpei also uses Agi, and Yukari has Dia), having an extra Persona that can use these skills can help save some SP for them and have you shoulder some of the burden. Orpheus can also learn the spell Tarunda at level 5, which will lower the attack of enemies and help make boss fights a little more manageable. Yes, you’ll replace him fairly quickly, but he’s a solid choice for an early Persona.

Apsaras

By all accounts, Apsaras is a fairly weak Persona. Her stats are low, and the level you acquire her at can make her forgettable. However, Apsaras is probably the first Persona you’ll acquire who can use Bufu and hurt enemies weak to ice. That alone makes her useful for early fights since your party will be lacking any ice or electric attacks for a while. Eventually, you’ll be able to fuse and create Jack Frost, who has several decent ice attacks, but you’ll want to get some ice attacks ASAP as you explore Tartarus, and Apsaras is your go-to ice caster.

Related: Where And How To Acquire Twilight Fragments in Persona 3 Reload

Angel

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Angel’s strengths come primarily from the fact that it doesn’t really have any major weaknesses in the early hours of Persona 3 Reload. While you’ll definitely encounter enemies that use fire, ice, wind, and electric magic, Angel isn’t weak to any of them. In fact, she resists electricity, and while you may not encounter many enemies that you electricity in these early floors, it’s still a useful resistance to have. The fact she uses Garu as well will help lighten the load for Yukari, freeing her up to use her valuable SP to heal your party.

Omoikane

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Finally, a Persona that uses electricity! Like Angel, Omoikane has no real weaknesses this early in the game, but its ability to use electricity is valuable as you explore higher in the first area of Persona 3 Reload. The third boss you’ll encounter in Tartarus is weak to electricity, so you’ll need some electricity to stand a chance against it. Plus, when you fully level up Omoikane, it’ll learn Auto-Rakukaja, allowing you to start battles with a boost in defense. Not only that, but its high magic stat will make sure it can bring the pain to most enemies.

Lilim

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

The best Persona you can acquire this early in the game is Lilim. The use of Zio is automatically a point in her favor, as well as her incredibly high magic stat for this early in the game. She also has a healthy amount of resistances, as well as the skill Life Drain. This skill will steal 35 HP from an enemy and add it to your total health, which is the perfect skill to use in a pinch. Let’s not forget that because she knows Agi, she can help Junpei conserve SP since a lot of the early game enemies are weak to fire, and he’ll probably be drained of SP pretty quickly. Lilim is basically a microcosm of everything that makes a good early-game Persona.

And those are the best early game Personas to use in Persona 3 Reload.

Persona 3 Reload is available on PlayStation, PC, and Xbox.