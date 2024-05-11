Image via Crunchyroll/Toho
Kaiju No 8 Chapter 108 Release Date and Time Confirmed

Find out when Chapter 108 of Kaiju No.8 will be available.
Published: May 11, 2024

Fans of the monstrously enjoyable Kaiju No. 8 have been patiently awaiting the latest chapter of the manga adaptation. When does this chapter drop, and when can we expect to be able to read it?

What Kaiju No 8 Chapter 108’s Release Date Is

The main cast of Kaiju No 8
Image via Crunchyroll/Toho

If there are no significant delays, Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 108 will be released on June 6, 2024. With a new chapter released every two weeks rather consistently since its original release, we can expect to see this pattern continue for the foreseeable future. However, there is always the chance for a delay due to either a break or world events, so until we see differently, we can expect that the newest chapter will be available to read on VIZ Media on this date.

What Time Does Kaiju No 8 Chapter 108 Release?

VIZ tends to update early in the morning, so any time you visit on June 6, 2024, Chapter 108 should be available to read. Otherwise, it seems to update sporadically around the following times:

  • 5:00pm Pacific Time
  • 6:00pm Mountain Time
  • 7:00pm Central Time
  • 8:00pm Eastern Time

The upload should likely be available much earlier than this, but if you want to ensure that you can catch the latest chapter of Kaiju No. 8, this is the best way to make that happen. Just be sure to check throughout the day to anticipate the drop.

If you’re all caught up on the manga, this new chapter will be free. You’ll need to hurry, however, as older chapters get paywalled behind VIZ Premium, so make sure you catch this one before it costs you some cash.

That’s all we need to know about the upcoming release of Chapter 108, so make sure you know when and how to read Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 107 before the next chapter drops.

Kaiju No. 8 is available to read on VIZ Media, and the anime adaptation is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

