Kaiju No 8 Chapter 107 Release Date and Time Confirmed

Kaiju No. 8 hype is in full swing with an anticipated showdown in the manga and the recent release of its anime adaptation. But with readers left in the middle of a climactic battle in the manga, when can they expect Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 107 to come out?

When Kaiju No 8 Chapter 107 Releases

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 107 will be released on May 23rd, 2024, and should continue the battle between Kafka and Kaiju No. 9. The last few chapters have seen the Japan Anti-Kaiju Defense Force launch an all-out assault on Kaiju No. 9, and Kafka finally faces off against No. 9 in one of his first stretched-out fights in the entire series. No. 9 has also already fought against Mina and nearly defeated her before Kafka intervened, and now both Kaiju are using squadron-style fighting techniques against each other.

The previous chapter ended on an incredible cliffhanger, with Kafka pulling out a secret fighting technique only known by Soshiro Hoshina. This ending makes the nearly month-long wait between chapters all the more frustrating. Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 107 is expected to be around 24-25 pages and will no doubt feature some impressive fight choreography between the two Kaiju and maybe even more flashbacks with Kafka learning the Hoshina fighting technique.

How to Read Kaiju No 8 Chapter 107

To read Chapter 107, you can visit Viz Media’s website on Thursday, May 23rd, 2024, and any time after that. However, Chapter 107 will only be free to read as long as it is one of the more recent chapters released. At the time this article is being written, Kaiju No. 8 Chapters 105, 106, and 106.1 are free to read, and 107 will be as well when it hits the platform. You can start a free trial and subscribe for $2.99 a month to read the entirety of the manga and many other titles owned by Viz.

So, Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 107’s release date is confirmed as May 12, 2024, and you’ll be able to read it for free online for a few weeks after its release.

