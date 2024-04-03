In the world of anime, all eyes are on Kaiju No. 8 as people eagerly await the show’s upcoming release. With that in mind, here are all of the major English dub voice actors and the cast list for Kaiju No. 8.

All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for Kaiju No. 8

Nazeeh Tarsha as Kafka Hibino/Kaiju No. 8

Nazeeh Tarsha is a relatively young voice actor who has become a surprisingly busy dub actor. Within the past year alone, he’s been featured in major Crunchyroll dubs for shows like Hell’s Paradise, where he played the violent bandit Asa Chodai, as well as in Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury as Lauda Neill. While he’s mostly known for his role in anime productions, he has done some voice work in games, most notably in Street Fighter VI as both Sao and Uou.

Katelyn Barr as Mina Ashiro

Playing Kafka’s childhood friend, whom he promised to join the Defense Force with, is Katelyn Barr. Barr has written for numerous English dubs for shows like School-Live!, but she has also contributed her acting skills to several anime dubs over the past few years. Most people will probably identify her as everyone’s favorite devil-slaying mentor figure, Himeno, in Chainsaw Man, but she also played the stoic Ren Soma in Fruits Basket and Ryukyu in My Hero Academia, the No. 10 Pro Hero in Japan. Given that her character in Kaiju No. 8 is one of the main heads of the Defense Force, it’ll be interesting to see how she approaches the character, given her varied pedigree.

Adam McArthur as Reno Ichikawa

Probably the most well-known voice amongst the Kaiju No. 8 cast, Adam McArthur has been featured in a lot of major animated projects both in and out of Japan. While most fans of American animation will recognize him as the voice of Marco Diaz from Star vs. The Forces of Evil, anime fans will probably know him best as Jujutsu Kaisen‘s protagonist and best boy, Yuji Itadori. He’s had plenty of other roles, including portraying the sadistic and manipulative Saigiku Jono in last year’s Bungo Stray Dogs, but Yuji’s voice probably will be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of McArthur and his previous roles.

Abigail Blythe as Kikoru Shinomiya

Abigail Blythe plays Kikoru Shinomiya, Kaiju No. 8‘s axe-wielding badass. Out of all of the actors present, Blythe is looking to make Kikoru her breakout role, as most of her other credits have been relatively small ones. She appeared in the Chainsaw Man dub as the Eternity Devil and in I’m In Love With The Villainess as the minor character Pepi Barlier. Here’s hoping that Kaiju No. 8 is the series that opens up her career for bigger and better roles.

Landon McDonald as Soshiro Hoshina

Rounding out the cast of confirmed major English voice actors for Kaiju No. 8 is Landon McDonald, another fairly prominent voice actor who has appeared in dozens of roles. Like a lot of the other actors present in Kaiju No. 8, he’s appeared in Chainsaw Man as the ominous and future-loving Future Devil, but most anime fans will probably recognize him as Lower Moon One, Enmu, from Demon Slayer. I recognize him more as the arrogant but lovable Edogawa Rampo from Bungo Stray Dogs, but seeing him take on the resident swordsman of Kaiju No. 8 will probably add another role to his resume that most casual anime fans will be able to recognize him for.

The Full Confirmed English Dub Cast of Kaiju No. 8

As of now, a full cast list for Kaiju No. 8 has not been confirmed, though several minor roles do have confirmed English voice actors. Here are the remaining roles and their actors as of this writing:

Celeste Perez as Konomi Okonogi

Howard Wang as Haruichi Izumo

Alexis Tipton as Young Kafka

Derick Snow as Mizoguchi

Matthew Elkins as Miike

Mauricio Ortiz-Segura as Yoshimura

Michael Stimac as Toku

And those are all English dub actors and the cast list for Kaiju No. 8. Check out the other Spring anime we’re most looking forward to here.

Kaiju No. 8 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and X.

