If you were looking for a solid reward befitting of one who put in all that time and effort into maxing out every Social Link, this is it. Here’s how to fuse Orpheus Telos in Persona 3 Reload.

Persona 3 Reload Orpheus Telos Fusion Recipe

There are two conditions that need to be met before you can fuse Orpheus Telos in Persona 3 Reload, as listed below:

You need to be at level 91.

You need to max out every Social Link in the game.

This is much easier said than done, as maxing out every Social Link on a first playthrough requires a lot of effort and planning, and most players will likely only do so on a second run. Still, once you’ve managed to do so, head to the Velvet Room to get the Colorless Mask from Igor, which is a special fusion item that will allow you to fuse Orpheus Telos.

With the Colorless Mask, select the Special Fusion option in the Velvet Room, and you’ll see that you need the following Personas to create Orpheus Telos:

Thanatos (Death)

Chi You (Tower)

Asura (Sun)

Metatron (Aeon)

Helel (Star)

Messiah (Judgment)

All six Personas can only be fused after maxing out their respective Social Links, making Orpheus Telos the most expensive fusion recipe in the game.

Orpheus Telos Stats, Weaknesses, and Resistances

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

All of that effort is worth it, though, as this Persona has no weaknesses, and it’s very malleable in terms of skills you can pass on to it. Here are all of its stats, weaknesses, resistances, and starting skills:

St: 63

Ma: 63

En: 63

Ag: 63

Lu: 63

Weakness: None

Resistances: Slash, Strike, Pierce, Fire, Ice, Electricity, Wind, Light Dark

Skill Level Learned Effect Victory Cry 91 Fully restores HP and SP after battle.

Should You Fuse Orpheus Telos?

Considering that Orpheus Telos is one of the strongest and most balanced Personas in Persona 3 Reload, yes, you should absolutely fuse it as soon as you’re able to. While it does only have one innate skill, this means that you can pass on any skill you desire from the fused Personas, allowing you to create a version of Orpheus Telos that suits your play style.

With balanced stats across the board, this is the most versatile Persona in the game as well, and the ability to shape it however you want should not be underestimated.

And that’s how to fuse Orpheus Telos in Persona 3 Reload.