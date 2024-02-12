GuidesVideo Games

How to Fuse Messiah in Persona 3 Reload

By
0
Screenshot captured by The Escapist

As you level up in Persona 3 Reload, you’ll gain access to even more powerful fusion possibilities. Some of them are pretty much required if you want to take on the game’s toughest challenges. Here’s how to fuse Messiah in Persona 3 Reload.

Recommended Videos

Persona 3 Reload Messiah Fusion Requirements

There are two main requirements to fusing Messiah in Persona 3 Reload: you need to max out the Judgment Social Link, and the protagonist needs to be at level 91 as that’s the starting level for Messiah.

The Judgment Social Link will unlock and progress naturally as you play the game, assuming that you reject Ryoji’s offer and get yourself on track for the true ending. Once these conditions have been met, head to the Velvet Room and pick the Simple Fusion option. You can then fuse Messiah with the following Personas:

  • Orpheus (Fool)
  • Thanatos (Death)

The only tricky thing about this is that Thanatos requires six different Personas for its Special Fusion recipe. We’ve got a full guide detailing how to fuse Thanatos, but essentially, you’ll need Pisaca, Pale Rider, Loa, Samael, Mot, and Alice for the combination.

Messiah Stats, Weaknesses, and Resistances

fusing messiah in persona 3 reload
Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Messiah is considered one of the strongest Personas in Persona 3 Reload thanks to its high and balanced spread of strength and magic stats. In addition to that, it has no weaknesses. What more could you ask for?

Listed below are all of its base stats and skills.

  • St: 65
  • Ma: 70
  • En: 62
  • Ag: 59
  • Lu: 59
  • Weakness: None
  • Resistance: Fire, Ice, Electricity, Wind
  • Null: None
  • Repel: Light, Dark
  • Drain: None
SkillLevel LearnedEffect
Salvation91Fully restores party’s HP and cures all ailments.
Megidolaon91Deals massive Almighty damage to one foe.
God’s Hand91Deals severe Strike damage to one foe.
Enduring Soul92Restores all HP upon death one time per battle. Stacks with Endure.
Regenerate 393Restores 6% HP each turn. Stacks with Regenerate 2, Regenerate 3, and Spring of Life.
Invigorate 394Restores 7 SP each turn. Stacks with Invigorate 1, and Invigorate 2.
Null Phys96Nullifies all physical damage.

Should You Fuse Messiah?

Just like with Thanatos, the answer to this question is also a resounding yes. While Thanatos is a great pick for taking on the game’s secret boss, Messiah is an even stronger option. With zero weaknesses and the ability to null physical damage at level 96, you’re basically covering all your bases with this one.

It comes with strong healing powers, along with Almighty and physical attacks. Pair those with its HP and SP regenerating abilities, and you’ve got an unstoppable killing machine.

And that’s how you can fuse Messiah in Persona 3 Reload.

About the author

Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad first came home with Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
More Stories by Zhiqing Wan