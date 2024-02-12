As you level up in Persona 3 Reload, you’ll gain access to even more powerful fusion possibilities. Some of them are pretty much required if you want to take on the game’s toughest challenges. Here’s how to fuse Messiah in Persona 3 Reload.

Persona 3 Reload Messiah Fusion Requirements

There are two main requirements to fusing Messiah in Persona 3 Reload: you need to max out the Judgment Social Link, and the protagonist needs to be at level 91 as that’s the starting level for Messiah.

The Judgment Social Link will unlock and progress naturally as you play the game, assuming that you reject Ryoji’s offer and get yourself on track for the true ending. Once these conditions have been met, head to the Velvet Room and pick the Simple Fusion option. You can then fuse Messiah with the following Personas:

Orpheus (Fool)

Thanatos (Death)

The only tricky thing about this is that Thanatos requires six different Personas for its Special Fusion recipe. We’ve got a full guide detailing how to fuse Thanatos, but essentially, you’ll need Pisaca, Pale Rider, Loa, Samael, Mot, and Alice for the combination.

Messiah Stats, Weaknesses, and Resistances

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Messiah is considered one of the strongest Personas in Persona 3 Reload thanks to its high and balanced spread of strength and magic stats. In addition to that, it has no weaknesses. What more could you ask for?

Listed below are all of its base stats and skills.

St: 65

65 Ma: 70

70 En: 62

62 Ag: 59

59 Lu: 59

59 Weakness: None

None Resistance: Fire, Ice, Electricity, Wind

Fire, Ice, Electricity, Wind Null: None

None Repel: Light, Dark

Light, Dark Drain: None

Skill Level Learned Effect Salvation 91 Fully restores party’s HP and cures all ailments. Megidolaon 91 Deals massive Almighty damage to one foe. God’s Hand 91 Deals severe Strike damage to one foe. Enduring Soul 92 Restores all HP upon death one time per battle. Stacks with Endure. Regenerate 3 93 Restores 6% HP each turn. Stacks with Regenerate 2, Regenerate 3, and Spring of Life. Invigorate 3 94 Restores 7 SP each turn. Stacks with Invigorate 1, and Invigorate 2. Null Phys 96 Nullifies all physical damage.

Should You Fuse Messiah?

Just like with Thanatos, the answer to this question is also a resounding yes. While Thanatos is a great pick for taking on the game’s secret boss, Messiah is an even stronger option. With zero weaknesses and the ability to null physical damage at level 96, you’re basically covering all your bases with this one.

It comes with strong healing powers, along with Almighty and physical attacks. Pair those with its HP and SP regenerating abilities, and you’ve got an unstoppable killing machine.

And that’s how you can fuse Messiah in Persona 3 Reload.