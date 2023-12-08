Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League to Get Offline Mode Post-Launch

While the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will require an online connection at launch, developer Rocksteady Entertainment plans to add on offline campaign mode afterwards.

The developer revealed its intentions on the game’s official Discord server (via VGC), writing that “We’re happy to confirm we are planning to add an offline story mode that will give players the option to experience the main campaign without an internet connection.” The post went on to say that “We’re planning to provide this update in 2024 and will provide more details when available.”

The initial online requirement is unsurprising, as Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is designed primarily as a co-op experience. However, players will be able to tackle the campaign solo at launch, switching between the four playable characters at will. The caveat, of course, is that doing so will still require an internet connection.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is scheduled to launch on February 2, 2024 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X following a lengthy delay earlier this year. It has been widely speculated that that delay was to try to address some of the complaints leveled towards the game following its lackluster showing at Sony’s State of Play presentation back in February.

The offline mode for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be part of the post-launch support, which is expected to deliver missions, weapons, and even characters, similar to what Marvel’s Avengers received prior to its official shutdown just a few months ago. Beyond the 2024 window, there’s no word on when we can expect the offline mode to arrive.