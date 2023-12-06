DC Video Games Might Not Be Canon to Film After All

The transmedia DC Universe under James Gunn and Peter Safran apparently won’t be as cohesive as originally thought, with Gunn recently refuting the idea that future video games from Warner Bros. Games need to be canon.

As originally reported by IGN, Gunn was asked by a Threads user whether it would be a requirement that future DC games project be set in the film universe. Gunn’s response was a simple “No.” It follows on from a similar question posed on X last year when Gunn indicated that there were plans to include video games under the DC Universe banner.

Back then, he did qualify that “not all” games would have to be connected, perhaps as a way of heading off questions about whether the upcoming Wonder Woman or Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League fall under the banner. His latest comment seems to extend that to future, unannounced projects such as Gotham Knights developer WB Montréal’s next game or the possibility of an Injustice 3.

Gunn and Safran took the reigns of the ailing DC film universe in October 2022, quickly announcing a reboot set to kick off with the 2025 film Superman: Legacy. While the rebooted DC Universe will center on new properties, some continuations will be included, such as the upcoming second season of Peacemaker. However, DC will also continue to produce non-canonical films and TV series under the DC Elseworlds banner. These include Joker: Folie à Deux, The Batman — Part II, and The Penguin.