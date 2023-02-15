Joker: Folie à deux (Joker 2) director Todd Phillips has unveiled a first image of Lady Gaga in character as Harleen Quinzel, aka Harley Quinn. The photo, shared as a Valentine’s Day celebration on Phillips’ Instagram page, stops short of giving us a look at Gaga in full clown makeup and jumpsuit. In fact, it’s hardly much of a look at all, but what it does promise is an intense encounter between the Clown Prince of Crime and his iconic better half. Take a look at the dramatic interaction between Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn and Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck in Joker 2 in the first image below.

Although it’s always fun to see a new take on famous – or in this case infamous – DC characters, Phillips disappointingly refrained from sharing any additional story details when sharing the Harley Quinn image. So far, we’ve learned that Joker: Folie à deux will mark an interesting departure from 2019’s dark character drama, Joker. Other than its over-the-top name, Joker 2 will take the story in a musical direction, with Phoenix and Gaga leading the charge. So, while Gaga might seem to be an odd choice at first, it’s clear that her musical chops played a role in the casting.

Other details, such as whether Joker: Folie à deux will keep certain elements from Harley Quinn’s comic origins, have yet to be unveiled. Stay tuned for more updates as we wait for more details, images, and a trailer that will arrive, hopefully, sooner rather than later. Otherwise, look forward to the Joker sequel when it comes to theaters on October 4, 2024.