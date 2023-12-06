Max Teaser Provides Fresh Look at Penguin Series

The strikes are over, and streamers are starting to promote their upcoming shows. A teaser for Max’s upcoming slate of shows provides a fresh look at the Penguin series.

The Penguin series will be a spin-off of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, picking up right after the events of the acclaimed film, which left Gotham flooded and open for business after the death of Carmine Falcone. That leaves Oswald Cobblepot to try and fill the void, but he won’t be the only one after Gotham’s territories. Before Penguin starts to build his empire, though, Max has revealed another look at its upcoming series, which can be seen below:

New teaser for ‘THE PENGUIN’.



Releasing in 2024 on Max. pic.twitter.com/E3lEqIrNjF — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 6, 2023

There isn’t much to take away from just a few seconds, but it’s nice to know that the show is getting closer to releasing and that Reeves’ BatVerse will continue even before The Batman Part II‘s 2025 release date. Thankfully, those working on the series have provided a tease of what’s to come.

Related: Batman: Arkham Knight Inexplicably Adds Robert Pattinson Suit 8 Years After Launch

“The goal of this is to show what Oz’s life is like and that’s very much in the streets of Gotham, trying to get up and over as only the Penguin can,” Max head of originals Sarah Aubrey told Variety last year. “As a hustler and a strategist with his own ambitions. It is a great example of having the time over eight episodes to tell a longer-arc character story with a lot of delicious twists and turns and new characters. It’s very much going to be about Gotham at that street level, because he’s not flying around like Batman does. We are all embracing that as a very specific experience for audiences to have.”

Joining Colin Farrell in the series will be Cristin Milioti, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Rhenzy Feliz, and Victor Aguilar.