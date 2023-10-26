Batman: Arkham Knight Inexplicably Adds Robert Pattinson Suit 8 Years After Launch

UPDATE: After the publication of this article on Batman: Arkham Knight adding Robert Pattinson’s suit, the skin was pulled from the game. You can read the original article below.

The Epic Games Store version of Batman: Arkham Knight has inexplicably added Robert Pattinson’s Batman suit more than eight years after launch.

Several outlets and people online began reporting earlier today that there was a new suit added to the Epic Games version of Batman: Arkham Knight, though many outlets were uncertain whether it was real. So I downloaded the game and booted it up to find that it is, in fact, very real. You can see my screenshot of Pattinson’s Batman skin in Arkham Knight below.

Called “The Batman Skin – 2022,” the description reads “I am the shadows.” The skin is seemingly available for free. However, neither publisher Warner Bros. Interactive nor developer Rocksteady Studios have actually announced the inclusion of the skin. One of our writers also checked, and the skin does not seem to be available on consoles. By most accounts, the skin was added quite recently, too.

What makes this so odd is that Batman: Arkham Knight originally released in 2015, while the movie came out in 2022. It’s been quite awhile since either released, so adding a new skin now is truly baffling. It’s possible this may be related to the Nintendo Switch version of Batman: Arkham Knight, which is slated to release on Dec. 1.

Despite its technical issues at launch, Batman: Arkham Knight was a game I sunk a lot of time into, and although it’s my least favorite of the main trilogy, I still found it to be an excellent time. Still, I’m baffled by the addition of this suit, and I’m also not a massive fan of it. I like The Batman, but something about this skin just doesn’t feel very good to me. That may, though, be the fact it’s in an eight-year-old game.