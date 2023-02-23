Rocksteady Studios brought more villainous Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gameplay the February 2023 State of Play presentation, this time offering a deep dive into the story and some characters as well. The footage is a great look at how Harley Quinn, King Shark, Captain Boomerang, and Deadshot shake up each combat encounter. For instance, Harley Quinn is the most acrobatic character, King Shark is the fastest melee character, and Boomerang can throw his boomerang to any point in space and speed over there. The Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League co-op gameplay video below takes up around six minutes of the 15 minutes allotted to it during the State of Play, with the rest dedicated to a deep dive from the developers.

The new trailers focus on a confrontation with the brainwashed Flash, who finally explains that the only way to stop the Justice League is to kill them all, which gets Amanda Waller and new and old characters involved in the fight to do just that. For instance, the Penguin of all people will be supporting you, and there’s a new character named Hack, a digital ghost that helps you navigate the world and upgrade some of your tech.

Our last look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was shockingly emotional, as we learned that the game will give us one final performance from longtime Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy after he passed away in November. This Batman, the same from Rocksteady’s critically acclaimed Batman Arkham series, will play some role in this next game, though how prominent he will be is unclear. He’ll join other superhero-turned-evil characters such as the Flash and Superman when Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League launches for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S on May 26, 2023. Hopefully, we’ll see more from the game’s leaked battle pass soon, too.