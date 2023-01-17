Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has had a rocky development. First, the title was delayed from 2022 to 2023. Then the game was rocked by the news its developer’s co-founders were leaving the company. Now, there may be cause for concern due to a leaked image from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League that appears to feature a dreaded AAA game staple: the battle pass.

The picture comes to us by way of Twitter user Andrew Marmo, who found it via 4chan/Reddit:

In the screenshot leak, we can see Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has a mission-based structure, as well as loadouts for each of the game’s characters, the aforementioned battle pass, a store, and more. It is claimed this image is from a test build of the title.

Of course, gamers who see a store and battle pass immediately get alarm bells going off in their heads. Grindy mechanics didn’t do Marvel’s Avengers any favors, after all. However, a development source told VGC that the Suicide Squad Battle Pass will focus on cosmetic items like skins. Though that doesn’t sting quite so much, things like cool costumes are manipulative, causing gamers to get FOMO with an already full-priced title. The source also reassured that “XP” would be used to enhance already strong characters, saying, “You don’t start off debuffed and weak. You just start off great and can get ridiculous, like Arkham Knight’s Batman.”

We will find out if Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is grindy or not when it launches on May 26, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC.