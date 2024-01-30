The Arkham games are widely regarded as some of the best superhero games ever made, allowing players to join the Dark Knight’s crusade to rid Gotham of crime. But did Batman actually die in the Arkham games?

Did Batman Die in the Arkham Games?

Image via Rocksteady

The subject of Batman’s status at the end of the Arkham series has become relevant again because of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Based on promotional material and information that’s made its way onto the Internet, the game seems to be part of the Arkhamverse, picking up sometime after Batman: Arkham Knight. However, the end of Arkham Knight features a major status quo change for the Caped Crusader, leaving many fans confused about how he joined up with the Justice League.

In Arkham Knight, Batman learns that the titular villain is actually his former protege, Jason Todd, who was seemingly killed by The Joker. Bruce Wayne tries to offer Todd his help, but he doesn’t want it, and the villain escapes. That’s not the end of Batman’s problems, however, as Scarecrow kidnaps the current Robin and Jim Gordon.

To save his allies, Batman surrenders and allows Scarecrow to reveal his identity to the world. That’s not enough for Scarecrow, though, as the villain injects the Dark Knight with fear toxin, forcing him to battle Joker in his mind. Thankfully, Todd arrives and saves Batman, but the damage is done. To ensure his loved ones are safe, Batman activates the “Knightfall Protocol,” blowing up Wayne Manor with him and Alfred inside.

However, all the completionists out there know that isn’t the actual ending. When a player completes most of Arkham Knight‘s side quests, they’re greeted with another scene that features a family walking in an alley. However, this isn’t a recreation of Batman’s origin scene because the people are saved from a mugger by a terrifying figure that resembles the Dark Knight.

So, as he usually does, Batman had a plan when he blew up his home, and he seemingly continued his crime-fighting career and eventually helped form the Justice League. Gamers will have to play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League to learn more about Batman’s journey from faking his death to becoming a guardian of the world.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is now available in early access on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5.