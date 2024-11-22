Genshin Impact Version 5.3 Leak Promises Massive Primogem Rewards

A new leak regarding the upcoming Genshin Impact Version 5.3 update reveals exciting news for players. According to the leak, players will have the opportunity to collect 13,005 Primogems, which is equivalent to 81 pulls on the game’s gacha banner.

As with every new update in Genshin Impact, Version 5.3 will introduce new areas, quests, events, and other opportunities for players to earn Primogems, which can be exchanged for Fates to make gacha pulls. The leak, shared by the well-known leaker Spletnik_Fatui (also known as @hiragara on X/Twitter), breaks down how the Primogems will be earned from different activities. Here’s a look at the breakdown:

Quests: 800

Spiral Abyss: 800

Imaginarium: 1600

Achievements: 205

Trial Play: 80

Dailies: 2520

Intertwined Fate: 24

Acquaint Fate: 15

Events: 2200

Update: 600

Promocodes: 360

Welkin Moon: 3780

Battle Pass: 1320

[GI 5.3] Rewards

The actual number will be larger cuz there is no info abt the new permanent content



Thx for repost#gi #genshin #genshinimpact pic.twitter.com/HF6dee0Eh9 — Konstantin ネイヤー (@_hiragara_) November 20, 2024

The total of 13,005 Primogems is a massive sum, offering ample opportunities for F2P players to earn Fates. However, Spletnik_Fatui has also suggested that the actual Primogem count could be even higher. This number only accounts for rewards related to the update, leaving out permanent content that will also contribute to the total Primogems earned during this patch.

There will be even more enticing rewards for non-F2P players in Genshin Impact. They can expect to earn 16,785 Primogems (equivalent to 105 pulls), while those with both the Battle Pass and Welkin Moon subscription could collect a staggering 18,105 Primogems (equivalent to 113 pulls).

It should, of course, be noted that these numbers are based on leaks and are not official information, so players should take this news with a grain of salt.

Version 5.3 of Genshin Impact is scheduled for release on January 1, 2025. If you’re eyeing upcoming characters like Mavuika and Citlali, the patch could be the perfect time to collect those much-needed Primogems.

Meanwhile, Version 5.2 of Genshin Impact was recently released on November 20, 2024, introducing two new characters: the 5-Star Anemo Bow user Chasca and the 4-Star Electro Bow character Ororon.

