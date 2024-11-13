Forgot password
How to Unlock Pelupelu Allied Society Quests in FFXIV

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Nov 12, 2024 10:16 pm

Previously known as Beast Tribe Quests and Tribal Quests prior to the release of Dawntrail, FFXIV patch 7.1 has introduced the new Allied Society Quests. Here’s how to unlock the Pelupelu Allied Society Quests in FFXIV.

FFXIV Pelupelu Allied Society Quest Unlock Requirements

Before anything else, you’ll need to have completed the main story of FFXIV: Dawntrail, and get a combat job up to level 100.

After that, head to Tuliyollal and speak with the NPC located at coordinates X:13.5, 7:13 to start the quest titled An Intrepid New Enterprise. It’s worth noting that this is a level 90 quest, so if you’re still in the process of leveling up other combat jobs, make sure to switch to that before accepting and completing this one. This goes for all Pelupelu daily quests that you’ll unlock later on.

After accepting the quest, follow the objective markers and you’ll finally unlock Dock Poga. Completing this quest will properly unlock the Pelupelu Allied Society, and you can start taking on daily quests for them.

How to Take On Pelupelu Daily Quests

With the Allied Society unlocked, head to Dock Poga and speak with Yubli at coordinates X:37, Y:16. Completing your three daily quests will reward you with Pelu Pelplumes, which can be traded with Pavli for rewards, including Triple Triad cards and other cosmetic items.

In addition to that, if you’re diligent about keeping up with your daily quests, you’ll also be able to increase your reputation ranks with the Pelupelu Allied Society, which will unlock more main quests and other things to buy.

And that’s everything you need to know about the Pelupelu Allied Society Quests in FFXIV. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including the full patch release schedule for the Dawntrail cycle.

Final Fantasy XIV
