All FFXIV Post-Dawntrail MSQs, Listed

The Dawntrail expansion itself was pretty damn beefy, but there’s still plenty of story content to go through after that. Here’s a complete list of all post-Dawntrail MSQs in FFXIV.
Every Post-Dawntrail Main Scenario Quest in FFXIV
FFXIV gets a big story update via a new patch every few months. Listed below are all of the post-Dawntrail MSQs, along with their respective patches, unlocks, and rewards.
|Quest
|Patch
|Unlocks
|Rewards
|A Royal Invitation
|7.1 – Crossroads
|Choose one:
Acqua Pizza x2
Driftwood Catfish Pie x2
Mesquite Juice x2
Nightworld Silver Piece
|Alexandria Mourns
|7.1 – Crossroads
|In Search of the Past
|7.1 – Crossroads
|Yuweyawata Field Station Dungeon
|Choose one:
Piety Materia XI
Battledance Materia XI
Quickarm Materia XI
Quicktongue Materia XI
|Among the Abandoned
|7.1 – Crossroads
|Guidance of the Hhetso
|7.1 – Crossroads
|Choose one:
Wild Banana Blend x2
Roast Rroneek x2
Fruit and Aloe Jelly x2
Nightworld Silver Piece
|The Warmth of Family
|7.1 – Crossroads
|Crossroads
|7.1 – Crossroads
|Crossroads Achievement
|Choose one:
Heavens’ Eye Materia XI
Savage Aim Materia XI
Savage Might Materia XI
How to Continue the FFXIV MSQ
As of patch 7.1 in FFXIV, whenever an MSQ is in your vicinity, the quest marker itself will show up on your minimap. Alternatively, you can always click on the quest itself in the top left corner of the screen, and it’ll bring up the quest’s location on the main map, and you can teleport to the closest Aetheryte Crystal.
Just a casual reminder that if you’ve not played FFXIV in a while, you can also get a quick story refresher via your journal and The Unending Journey to rewatch past cutscenes as well.
And those are all of the post-Dawntrail MSQs in FFXIV so far. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including the Dawntrail patch release schedule.
Published: Nov 12, 2024 09:52 pm