
Image Source: Square Enix
All FFXIV Post-Dawntrail MSQs, Listed

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Nov 12, 2024 09:52 pm

The Dawntrail expansion itself was pretty damn beefy, but there’s still plenty of story content to go through after that. Here’s a complete list of all post-Dawntrail MSQs in FFXIV.

Table of contents

Every Post-Dawntrail Main Scenario Quest in FFXIV

FFXIV gets a big story update via a new patch every few months. Listed below are all of the post-Dawntrail MSQs, along with their respective patches, unlocks, and rewards.

QuestPatchUnlocksRewards
A Royal Invitation7.1 – CrossroadsChoose one:
Acqua Pizza x2
Driftwood Catfish Pie x2
Mesquite Juice x2
Nightworld Silver Piece
Alexandria Mourns7.1 – Crossroads
In Search of the Past7.1 – CrossroadsYuweyawata Field Station DungeonChoose one:
Piety Materia XI
Battledance Materia XI
Quickarm Materia XI
Quicktongue Materia XI
Among the Abandoned7.1 – Crossroads
Guidance of the Hhetso7.1 – CrossroadsChoose one:
Wild Banana Blend x2
Roast Rroneek x2
Fruit and Aloe Jelly x2
Nightworld Silver Piece
The Warmth of Family7.1 – Crossroads
Crossroads7.1 – CrossroadsCrossroads AchievementChoose one:
Heavens’ Eye Materia XI
Savage Aim Materia XI
Savage Might Materia XI

How to Continue the FFXIV MSQ

As of patch 7.1 in FFXIV, whenever an MSQ is in your vicinity, the quest marker itself will show up on your minimap. Alternatively, you can always click on the quest itself in the top left corner of the screen, and it’ll bring up the quest’s location on the main map, and you can teleport to the closest Aetheryte Crystal.

Just a casual reminder that if you’ve not played FFXIV in a while, you can also get a quick story refresher via your journal and The Unending Journey to rewatch past cutscenes as well.

And those are all of the post-Dawntrail MSQs in FFXIV so far. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including the Dawntrail patch release schedule.

