All FFXIV Post-Dawntrail MSQs, Listed

The Dawntrail expansion itself was pretty damn beefy, but there’s still plenty of story content to go through after that. Here’s a complete list of all post-Dawntrail MSQs in FFXIV.

Every Post-Dawntrail Main Scenario Quest in FFXIV

FFXIV gets a big story update via a new patch every few months. Listed below are all of the post-Dawntrail MSQs, along with their respective patches, unlocks, and rewards.

Quest Patch Unlocks Rewards A Royal Invitation 7.1 – Crossroads Choose one:

Acqua Pizza x2

Driftwood Catfish Pie x2

Mesquite Juice x2

Nightworld Silver Piece Alexandria Mourns 7.1 – Crossroads In Search of the Past 7.1 – Crossroads Yuweyawata Field Station Dungeon Choose one:

Piety Materia XI

Battledance Materia XI

Quickarm Materia XI

Quicktongue Materia XI Among the Abandoned 7.1 – Crossroads Guidance of the Hhetso 7.1 – Crossroads Choose one:

Wild Banana Blend x2

Roast Rroneek x2

Fruit and Aloe Jelly x2

Nightworld Silver Piece The Warmth of Family 7.1 – Crossroads Crossroads 7.1 – Crossroads Crossroads Achievement Choose one:

Heavens’ Eye Materia XI

Savage Aim Materia XI

Savage Might Materia XI

How to Continue the FFXIV MSQ

As of patch 7.1 in FFXIV, whenever an MSQ is in your vicinity, the quest marker itself will show up on your minimap. Alternatively, you can always click on the quest itself in the top left corner of the screen, and it’ll bring up the quest’s location on the main map, and you can teleport to the closest Aetheryte Crystal.

Just a casual reminder that if you’ve not played FFXIV in a while, you can also get a quick story refresher via your journal and The Unending Journey to rewatch past cutscenes as well.

And those are all of the post-Dawntrail MSQs in FFXIV so far. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including the Dawntrail patch release schedule.

