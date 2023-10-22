How Many Worlds Are There In Super Mario Bros. Wonder?

Super Mario Bros. Wonder takes players to the Flower Kingdom, where they can explore different worlds and attempt to complete a massive number of stages and challenges. You may be wondering just how many worlds there are in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and here’s the answer.

How Many Worlds Are In Super Mario Bros. Wonder?

After you get your bearings and make your way to the main world map, you’ll discover that there are eight different worlds for you to explore, though two of them behave very differently from the other six. The eight worlds are as follows:

World 1: Pipe-Rock Plateau

World 2: Fluff-Puff Peaks

World 3: Shining Falls

World 4: Sunbaked Desert

World 5: Fungi Mines

World 6: Deep Magma Bog

Petal Isles

Special World

The two levels of note are the Petal Isles and the Special World. Upon completing World 1, Pipe-Rock Plateau, you’ll be sent off to the Petal Isles, which is a hub area of sorts for your adventure in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. The area connects each of the six main levels and you’ll have to complete a handful of stages within it before you can unlock the next world. Sadly, you can’t explore the worlds out of order due to the Petal Isles being a linear ring you travel through, but it still counts as a world given that you need to complete various sections of it in order to progress to the next part of the Flower Kingdom.

The Special World in Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a unique case, since you don’t have to interact with it whatsoever as you play through the game. Each of the seven other worlds contains a portal that will take you to an area within the Special World. Finding and unlocking those portals is entirely optional as you can beat the game without ever setting foot in the Special World, but players who want to experience the game’s hardest challenges, as well as unlock everything the game has to offer, will want to scour each level and find a way to access each of the seven secret portals into the game’s brutal eighth world.

And that’s how many worlds there are in Super Mario Bros. Wonder!

