Pokemon GO Update Seemingly Confirms a Long-Awaited Feature & Fans Are Divided

Since Mega Evolution came to Pokemon GO, fans have wondered when we’ll see other battle gimmicks make their way to the mobile app. Now, a recent update seems to confirm that Dynamax is coming to Pokemon GO sooner rather than later.

For some players, a Pokedex search in Pokemon GO reveals a new, mysterious category with a familiar-looking symbol.

While not all players are able to see it yet, some have located what appears to be the Dynamax symbol as a possible new Pokemon label. This leads fans to speculate that Dynamax mechanics are coming to Pokemon GO very soon – possibly within the next month.

It’s no secret that players have been wishing for something new to re-ignite the joy of playing Pokemon GO. And with the 8th-anniversary art featuring a giant Wartortle, many fans anticipated a Dynamax announcement would follow. However, opinions are mixed as to whether Dynamax will really breathe new life into the mobile game.

If you’re unfamiliar, Dynamax is a transformation mechanic from Pokemon Sword & Shield that makes Pokemon giant. These massive Pokemon are not just impressive looking – they’re also boosted in battle. In Sword & Shield, the transformation could take place only in special areas, which raises questions about how it would transfer to Pokemon GO.

Some players are excited to see massive versions of their favorites, with hopes for giant forms of critters such as Rookidee and Snom. And let’s not forget Gigantamax Meowth, who is very, very long. Others are just stoked to be able to drop superpowered Pokemon into gyms – if that’s how this will work.

However, many players aren’t so sure Dynamax will be a winner. As one Redditor puts it, “You think they’re gonna screw up the Dynamax gimmick at first like they did with Mega Evolutions?” With faith in Niantic feeling relatively low after features like Party Play and the continued Remote Raid debacle, skepticism seems to be a popular reaction.

Another common refrain is that fans want to see the Sword & Shield-era mechanic come alongside an infusion of the missing Galar-region Pokemon who’ve yet to appear in GO.

It’s also unclear how having Dynamax mechanics will work in a game that already has another gimmick in the form of Mega Evolution. As much as some players want to be excited for a new way to play, right now the questions and concerns seem to outweigh excitement.

