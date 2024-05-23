DeadSec Faction in XDefiant.
How to Unlock All Faction Members in XDefiant

Why is Gia so hard to unlock?
Image of Daphne Fama
Daphne Fama
|
Published: May 22, 2024 09:35 pm

Each faction has its own unique set of characters, but to unlock them all you’ll have to knock out a few challenges. Here’s how to unlock all faction members in XDefiant.

How to Unlock All Operators in XDefiant

XDefiant has five different factions, and four of those factions will have characters that will be immediately unlocked. But if you’re not loving the default character, it’s possible to unlock the other members of each faction by jumping through a few hoops.

Each character in XDefiant is unlocked by completing base challenges. The only exception is DedSec, which can be unlocked with xCoins or by completing a major challenge, which we’ll dive into in a moment. To find these challenges, head to the XDefiant home page, then selecting the submenu ‘base’. From here, you’ll see a menu selection screen that reads ‘Faction Characters’, which outlines how to unlock every character in the game. Now, here’s the challenge you’ll have to complete to unlock all operators and characters in XDefiant.

Image of the challenge screen for faction characters in XDefiant
How to Unlock All Cleaners in XDefiant

CharacterChallenges
KerseyGet 50 kills with Firebomb
GreenGet 50 kills with Incinerator Drone

How to Unlock All Phantoms in XDefiant

CharacterChallenges
RhinoGet 25 kills with Blitz Shield
GorgonBlock 10,000 Damage with Mag Barrier

How to Unlock All Libertad in XDefiant

CharacterChallenges
BetoHeal 5,000 to Allies with BioVida Boost
SelesteHeal 5,000 to Allies with El Remedio

How to Unlock All Echelon in XDefiant

CharacterChallenges
SamirGet 100 kills while using Digital Ghillie Suit
RafaGet 50 Intel Suit spot assists

How to Unlock All DedSec in XDefiant

CharacterChallenges
SebastianComplete Major Challenge and earn 700,000 exp. Or purchase the DedSect Faction or DedSec Game Over bundle for $10 USD or $25 USD, respectively.
GiaGet 50 Spiderbot kills or Shock Assists. Alternatively, purchase the DedSec Game Over bundle for $25 USD.
JingGet 100 kills while using a DedSec faction member. Alternatively, purchase the DedSec Game Over bundle for $25 USD.

Unlocking Gia and Jing in XDefiant are truly the biggest challenges in the game, as you’ll have to grind for hours to get them if you’re not willing to pony up the cash. But in my opinion it’s totally worth it, because Gia has the best skins in the game. So in the meantime, it’s a good idea to focus on leveling up your guns to get the best builds possible.

XDefiant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

