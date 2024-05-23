Each faction has its own unique set of characters, but to unlock them all you’ll have to knock out a few challenges. Here’s how to unlock all faction members in XDefiant.
How to Unlock All Operators in XDefiant
XDefiant has five different factions, and four of those factions will have characters that will be immediately unlocked. But if you’re not loving the default character, it’s possible to unlock the other members of each faction by jumping through a few hoops.
Each character in XDefiant is unlocked by completing base challenges. The only exception is DedSec, which can be unlocked with xCoins or by completing a major challenge, which we’ll dive into in a moment. To find these challenges, head to the XDefiant home page, then selecting the submenu ‘base’. From here, you’ll see a menu selection screen that reads ‘Faction Characters’, which outlines how to unlock every character in the game. Now, here’s the challenge you’ll have to complete to unlock all operators and characters in XDefiant.
How to Unlock All Cleaners in XDefiant
|Character
|Challenges
|Kersey
|Get 50 kills with Firebomb
|Green
|Get 50 kills with Incinerator Drone
How to Unlock All Phantoms in XDefiant
|Character
|Challenges
|Rhino
|Get 25 kills with Blitz Shield
|Gorgon
|Block 10,000 Damage with Mag Barrier
How to Unlock All Libertad in XDefiant
|Character
|Challenges
|Beto
|Heal 5,000 to Allies with BioVida Boost
|Seleste
|Heal 5,000 to Allies with El Remedio
How to Unlock All Echelon in XDefiant
|Character
|Challenges
|Samir
|Get 100 kills while using Digital Ghillie Suit
|Rafa
|Get 50 Intel Suit spot assists
How to Unlock All DedSec in XDefiant
|Character
|Challenges
|Sebastian
|Complete Major Challenge and earn 700,000 exp. Or purchase the DedSect Faction or DedSec Game Over bundle for $10 USD or $25 USD, respectively.
|Gia
|Get 50 Spiderbot kills or Shock Assists. Alternatively, purchase the DedSec Game Over bundle for $25 USD.
|Jing
|Get 100 kills while using a DedSec faction member. Alternatively, purchase the DedSec Game Over bundle for $25 USD.
Unlocking Gia and Jing in XDefiant are truly the biggest challenges in the game, as you’ll have to grind for hours to get them if you’re not willing to pony up the cash. But in my opinion it’s totally worth it, because Gia has the best skins in the game. So in the meantime, it’s a good idea to focus on leveling up your guns to get the best builds possible.
XDefiant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.