While XDefiant has finally launched, the game still has plenty of content to offer in future updates. Players are still awaiting the launch of Season 1, which is set to introduce brand-new items, modes, and cosmetics. So, when does XDefiant Season 1 start?

Recommended Videos

At the time of writing, the developers at Ubisoft haven’t offered an official release date for Season 1. However, we do have an official release window, which is roughly six weeks from when XDefiant launched on May 21. This means that Season 1 is likely set to arrive at the beginning of July, but delays and other factors could change that timeframe.

To further back up the release window of early July, if you look in-game at the Trial Run version of the Ranked playlist, you’ll see that it’s set to end in 41 days from the time of writing (May 22). If we assume that 41 days is when Season 1 is planned to launch, that means July 2 is the current release date for the new season.

The Trial Run of Ranked ends in 41 days, which is the likely release date for Season 1. Screenshot by The Escapist

As previously mentioned, though, the season could be delayed between now and July 2, so don’t get too attached to that release date.

Related: What Is the Max Level in XDefiant?

Season 1 Content in XDefiant

Now that a rough release date has been established for Season 1 of XDefiant, we can take a look at what content the update is planning to introduce to the FPS. Season 1 is planning to release the following content when it launches:

Ruby Faction

3 Weapons

3 Maps

90 Tier Battle Pass

Ranked Mode

The content roadmap for XDefiant. Image via Ubisoft

Additional content, such as Private Matches, a Search and Destroy mode and new modes, could also arrive in Season 1. However, that content doesn’t have a set release date yet, so all of it could come later down the line in Season 2 or 3.

The confirmed content is quite exciting on its own, though, as we’re getting a new Faction and plenty of weapons and maps. We’re unsure what the Ruby Faction entails or what potential weapons could be coming to XDefiant, though, so we’ll have to wait for more details later on in the preseason.

I’ll update this guide if the XDefiant Season 1 release date of July 2 changes for any reason.

XDefiant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more