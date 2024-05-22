A player shooting in XDefiant.
What Is the Max Level in XDefiant?

Jackson Hayes
Published: May 22, 2024 10:49 am

Despite a massive roadblock on launch day, players are starting to grind XDefiant. However, it’s important they know what they’re getting themselves into before they commit to it as their main FPS. So, what is the max level in XDefiant?

What Is the Max Level in XDefiant?

A player throwing a grenade in XDefiant. This image is part of an article about what the max level is in XDefiant.

As of writing, it appears that level 50 is as far as players can get in Ubisoft’s latest title. That means XDefiant isn’t too dissimilar from Call of Duty, which features a max level of 55. However, CoD has a prestige sytem that allows players to blow past the max level and prove to their opponents just how dedicated they are.

Thankfully, it appears that the good people at Ubisoft also came to the conclusion that players want the ability to constantly level up. A prestige system is coming to the game, but it won’t show up until seasonal content arrives. And with the game currently in its “preseason,” it may be a while before players can start their prestige journey. 

However, there is still plenty to do in the game outside of just leveling up. XDefiant offers a Battle Pass with plenty of goodies for players to unlock. There are also exciting gun camos that gamers can spend hours and hours unlocking, and if they get enough of them, they can add some of the mastery camos to their inventories.

And that’s what the max level is in XDefiant. It may not seem like much of a challenge, especially for veteran FPS players, but with more content on the way, it’s going to be worth grinding for. And if you’re interested in more XDefiant content, here’s whether you can go prone in the new game.

XDefiant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

