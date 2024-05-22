A new FPS has arrived on the scene, and it’s going to try to give big names like Call of Duty a run for their money. However, despite wanting to compete with CoD, XDefiant doesn’t offer the exact same features. So, can you go prone in XDefiant?

Can You Go Prone in XDefiant?

There is no way to go prone in XDefiant, meaning players will have to settle with crouching in their multiplayer matches. That may be frustrating for some, as being able to lay on the ground has been a common feature in FPS games for a number of years.

I know that when I was finally able to get into a game on launch day, I kept spamming the crouch button on my controller in an attempt to avoid enemy fire because I assumed the controls were the same as CoD. Of course, I was never able to get on the ground, and more than a few times, I died because of it. However, rather than getting upset and going back to CoD, I thought about all the potential reasons the team behind XDefiant could have for not including a prone feature.

For starters, the prone feature is abused in CoD lobbies. Getting into a gunfight, only to die when your enemy dropshots you, is a common occurrence. Then there’s the fact that XDefiant markets itself as a fast-paced game. Prolonging fights by allowing players to hide from gunfire wouldn’t be good for business, so maybe it’s for the best that it’s unavailable in Ubisoft’s latest title.

And that’s whether you can go prone in XDefiant. If you’re interested in more XDefiant content, here’s the best loadout for the M4A1.

XDefiant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

