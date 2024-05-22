One of the default classes you start with in XDefiant features the M4A1. While it’s not considered the top AR in the game, there’s no denying the M4A1’s versatility. To make the M4A1 one of the best weapons in XDefiant, though, you need to use its top loadout of attachments.

Best M4A1 Loadout in XDefiant

Unlike some of the other weapons in XDefiant, the M4A1 has a decent amount of recoil right out of the gate. It also doesn’t feature the best mobility for an AR, so I’ll be focusing on improving that and accuracy with my loadout.

Barrel : Recon

: Recon Front Rail: Handstop

Handstop Optic: Reflex

Reflex Magazine: Quick Mag

Quick Mag Rear Grip: Quick Draw

I have decided to pair two accuracy attachments with two mobility attachments for my M4A1 loadout. This allows you to be more accurate at longer ranges but also not completely succumb to an SMG or shotgun at close range.

The Recon Barrel and Handstop Front Rail are your two accuracy attachments, as both increase recoil control and make the M4A1 shoot much straighter. Then, the Quick Draw grip and Quick Mag are used to boost mobility. Quick Draw brings your gun up quicker, while the Quick Mag improves reload speed, allowing you to get back into fights sooner.

The final attachment on the loadout is the Reflex optic, which is an essential attachment if you’re planning to use the M4A1 at longer ranges. While the gun’s iron sights aren’t terrible, they make it difficult to see opponents who are farther away. If you like the iron sights, though, I recommend swapping out the Reflex optic for a Stock, such as the Padded Stock.

And that’s the best M4A1 loadout in XDefiant.

XDefiant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

