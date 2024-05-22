Several challenges can be completed in XDefiant to unlock different weapons, equipment, and Factions. One particular challenge that’s been giving players fits early on is earning Point Blank Kills. Here’s how to get Point Blank Kills in XDefiant.

Recommended Videos

Getting Point Blank Kills in XDefiant

First and foremost, we need to define what a Point Blank Kill is in XDefiant. If you have played any recent Call of Duty titles, you might recognize this term, as it’s also a common challenge to see in Multiplayer. Point Blank Kills work the same in XDefiant as they do in Call of Duty, but you earn them slightly easier in the former.

You earn Point Blank Kills by killing an enemy at close range. You need to be extremely close to an enemy when you kill them to earn a Point Blank Kill, but you don’t have to be on top of them. Instead, you can be a few feet away from an enemy to secure a Point Blank Kill. You’ll know if you earn one of these kills if you see a blue banner labeled “Point Blank Kill” appear on your screen after eliminating an enemy.

To get Point Blank Kills easier, I recommend using a submachine gun and the Libertad Faction. Specifically, you want to use the Bovida Boost ability, as this allows you to heal with the press of a button. This is important if you want to survive gunfights with enemies, especially at close range. While it’s quicker to earn Point Blank Kills on a smaller map, such as Arena, as long as you’re rushing the enemy’s spawn or objective, you should be able to get close engagements consistently.

Related: Can You Go Prone in XDefiant?

The key to getting Point Blank Kills is rushing enemies, either in their spawn or when they’re on or near objectives. I was able to get several per match just by playing Domination and Occupy and flanking the enemy in their spawn. When that didn’t work, I just waited until enemies were on an objective and sprinted in with my gun ready to fire.

To unlock the MP7, you need to earn 20 Point Blank Kills using SMGs, so you’ll need to rush the enemy any chance you get in XDefiant.

XDefiant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more