There are plenty of viable submachine guns in XDefiant, but perhaps none are stronger than the MP7. The MP7 had been at the top of the SMG meta ever since the game’s first beta, and that hasn’t changed with the full release. Here’s the best MP7 loadout in XDefiant.

Best MP7 Loadout in XDefiant

As with most SMGs, the MP7 is at its best when you’re up close and personal with the enemy team. This means your mobility is the most important tool you have when using the gun, as that determines how fast you can get your gun up when stationary or sprinting. Of course, we also can’t ignore the MP7’s accuracy, as you need solid recoil control for any mid or long-range gunfights.

My loadout for the MP7 maximizes all of its pertinent stats to make it a true jack-of-all-trades SMG.

Muzzle : Compensator

: Compensator Front Rail : Pistol

: Pistol Magazine : Quick Mag

: Quick Mag Rear Grip : Quick Draw

: Quick Draw Stock: Lightweight

As you’ll immediately notice, the loadout mainly centers around mobility. Movement speed, aim down sights speed, and sprint-to-fire time are all increased with several different attachments. I have also equipped the Quick Mag attachment to improve reload times, allowing you to get back into the fight quicker after emptying your clip.

On the accuracy side of things, the Compensator muzzle is really all you need. With the muzzle improving recoil control, you won’t have many issues managing the MP7’s recoil pattern when firing, even at longer ranges. Of course, you can always swap out an attachment, such as the Lightweight Stock, for an attachment that prioritizes recoil control if you’re having trouble with the MP7’s accuracy.

Overall, though, this is a fairly user-friendly loadout for the MP7 that anyone can use in XDefiant.

XDefiant is available now.

