Weapon leveling is the most important aspect of progression in XDefiant. Earning weapon level XP allows players to unlock stat-boosting attachments and, eventually, the coveted Weapon Mastery Camos. Here’s how to get Weapon XP fast in XDefiant.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Weapon XP Fast in XDefiant

Weapon XP Boosters

XDefiant has XP Boosters players can use to boost their progression. They increase the amount of XP you earn by 100% for a limited time. The first time you log in, the game will greet you with a welcome message that awards you five of these tokens, which last 20 minutes each. They can be activated in the lobby.

Players can earn more Weapon XP Boosters from the Battle Pass and Ubisoft Connect Rewards. There are also some available with certain bundles in the store. If you have any of these Weapon XP Boosters available, equipping them will provide you with a massive edge in leveling up your weapons fast.

Maps & Modes

To progress your weapons, you’ll need to get lots of kills and assists. As such, modes focused primarily on killing enemy players are the go-to. At launch, the only mode with no objectives is Hot Shot. In Hot Shot, when you kill enemy players, they drop bounties. When players grab several bounties, they have a chance to become the Hot Shot. When you’re the Hot Shot, you will have increased movement speed and can get on large killstreaks. Even without being the Hot Shot, this mode still focuses only on direct gunfights, which creates many opportunities to get Weapon XP fast.

Escort is also a pretty great choice to level up your weapons. In Escort, there is only one moving objective that the entire lobby will focus on. As such, players will get in a lot of engagements and will have no issue finding firefights as all the action is focused in one place.

Related: What Is the Max Level in XDefiant?

There are also certain maps that are better for leveling up due to how close-quarters and fast-paced they are. The best maps for fast action in XDefiant are Arena, Echelon HQ, and Nudleplex. When these maps come up in the lobby, try and sway the vote to them for plenty of chances to get Weapon XP.

Factions

The best Factions to use when going for Weapon XP have abilities that complement getting kills with your weapons. The best Faction by far, in this case, is Echelon. Echelon is a group of high-tech spies that were made famous from the Splinter Cell series. Their Intel Suit ability pulses in an area around you that marks enemies glowing red, even through walls. Using this ability will help you hunt down the enemy and get Weapon XP to unlock attachments and Mastery Camos.

And that’s how to get Weapon XP Fast in XDefiant.

XDefiant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more