EA FC 24 Ultimate Attack Evolution Guide: Best Players to Use, Requirements & All Upgrades

The Ultimate Attack evolution in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team is an exciting addition for players looking to enhance their squad’s attacking options. This evolution allows you to convert a left winger (LW) into a striker (ST), significantly boosting their stats and adding valuable PlayStyles.

EA FC 24 Ultimate Attack Evolution Overview

The Ultimate Attack evolution in EA FC 24 is designed to give your LW a new ST position, making them a more versatile and formidable attacker. This evolution not only changes the player’s position but also significantly enhances their attributes, making them more effective in front of the goal.

Key Benefits

The key benefits of the Ultimate Attack evolution are as follows:

New Position: The LW is converted into an ST, offering more attacking options.

The LW is converted into an ST, offering more attacking options. PlayStyle Upgrades: Trivela, Flair, and Aerial.

Trivela, Flair, and Aerial. PlayStyle+ Upgrades: Technical and Power Shot.

Technical and Power Shot. Overall Attribute Boosts: +7 to Overall Rating +7 to Pace +9 to Shooting +6 to Passing +7 to Physicality +7 to Dribbling



Requirements for Ultimate Attack Evolution

To be eligible for the Ultimate Attack evolution, players must meet the following criteria:

Overall Rating: Maximum 86

Maximum 86 Positions: LW (Left Winger)

LW (Left Winger) Alternative Positions: Maximum 2

Maximum 2 PlayStyles: Maximum 7

Maximum 7 PlayStyles+: Maximum 1

Best Players to Use EA FC 24 Ultimate Attack Evolution

Here are some of the best players to use for the Ultimate Attack evolution based on their attributes and potential:

Cody Gakpo (FC Versus Ice) – 86 Overall Diogo Jota (Team of the Week) – 86 Overall Dani Olmo (FC Versus Fire) – 86 Overall Dani Olmo (FC Versus Ice) – 86 Overall Filip Kostić (Winter Wildcards) – 86 Overall Jonathan Bamba (Winter Wildcards) – 86 Overall Allan Saint-Maximin (Team of the Week) – 86 Overall Jack Grealish (UEFA EURO 2024 Player) – 86 Overall Ousmane Dembélé (UEFA EURO 2024 Player) – 86 Overall Romain Del Castillo (Team of the Week) – 86 Overall Ivan Perišić (Radioactive) – 86 Overall Wilfried Zaha (Radioactive) – 86 Overall Alejandro Garnacho (Team of the Week) – 86 Overall DaMarcus Beasley (UEFA Heroes) – 86 Overall Oscar (Flashback Player) – 86 Overall Ansu Fati (Thunderstruck) – 86 Overall Allan Saint-Maximin (Flashback Player) – 86 Overall Joelinton (Thunderstruck) – 86 Overall Luis Díaz (Team of the Week) – 86 Overall Eugenie Le Sommer (Trailblazers) – 86 Overall

Evolution Path and Upgrades

The Ultimate Attack evolution in EA FC 24 is broken down into several levels, each offering specific challenges and corresponding upgrades:

Level 1: Initial Upgrade

Upgrades: PlayStyle: Flair Overall: +3 Pace: +3 Passing: +3 Shooting: +4 Dribbling: +4

Challenges: Play 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player. Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.



Level 2: Intermediate Upgrade

Upgrades: PlayStyle: Trivela Overall: +4 Pace: +4 Passing: +3 Physicality: +3 Shooting: +5

Challenges: Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player. Assist 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi-Pro.



Level 3: Final Upgrade

Upgrades: New Position: ST PlayStyle: Aerial PlayStyle+: Power Shot, Technical Physicality: +4 Dribbling: +3

Challenges: Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player. Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player. Score 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi-Pro.



The Ultimate Attack evolution in EA FC 24 is a great way to transform decent cards to complete attacking powerhouses. The best course of action is to pick an 86-rated left winger and complete the required challenges to transform it into a magnificent 93-rated card with new PlayStyles.

EA FC 24 is available now.

