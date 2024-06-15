EA FC 24 Ultimate Attack Evolution Guide: Best Players to Use, Requirements & All Upgrades

The Ultimate Attack evolution in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team is an exciting addition for players looking to enhance their squad’s attacking options. This evolution allows you to convert a left winger (LW) into a striker (ST), significantly boosting their stats and adding valuable PlayStyles.
EA FC 24 Ultimate Attack Evolution Overview
The Ultimate Attack evolution in EA FC 24 is designed to give your LW a new ST position, making them a more versatile and formidable attacker. This evolution not only changes the player’s position but also significantly enhances their attributes, making them more effective in front of the goal.
Key Benefits
The key benefits of the Ultimate Attack evolution are as follows:
- New Position: The LW is converted into an ST, offering more attacking options.
- PlayStyle Upgrades: Trivela, Flair, and Aerial.
- PlayStyle+ Upgrades: Technical and Power Shot.
- Overall Attribute Boosts:
- +7 to Overall Rating
- +7 to Pace
- +9 to Shooting
- +6 to Passing
- +7 to Physicality
- +7 to Dribbling
Requirements for Ultimate Attack Evolution
To be eligible for the Ultimate Attack evolution, players must meet the following criteria:
- Overall Rating: Maximum 86
- Positions: LW (Left Winger)
- Alternative Positions: Maximum 2
- PlayStyles: Maximum 7
- PlayStyles+: Maximum 1
Best Players to Use EA FC 24 Ultimate Attack Evolution
Here are some of the best players to use for the Ultimate Attack evolution based on their attributes and potential:
- Cody Gakpo (FC Versus Ice) – 86 Overall
- Diogo Jota (Team of the Week) – 86 Overall
- Dani Olmo (FC Versus Fire) – 86 Overall
- Dani Olmo (FC Versus Ice) – 86 Overall
- Filip Kostić (Winter Wildcards) – 86 Overall
- Jonathan Bamba (Winter Wildcards) – 86 Overall
- Allan Saint-Maximin (Team of the Week) – 86 Overall
- Jack Grealish (UEFA EURO 2024 Player) – 86 Overall
- Ousmane Dembélé (UEFA EURO 2024 Player) – 86 Overall
- Romain Del Castillo (Team of the Week) – 86 Overall
- Ivan Perišić (Radioactive) – 86 Overall
- Wilfried Zaha (Radioactive) – 86 Overall
- Alejandro Garnacho (Team of the Week) – 86 Overall
- DaMarcus Beasley (UEFA Heroes) – 86 Overall
- Oscar (Flashback Player) – 86 Overall
- Ansu Fati (Thunderstruck) – 86 Overall
- Allan Saint-Maximin (Flashback Player) – 86 Overall
- Joelinton (Thunderstruck) – 86 Overall
- Luis Díaz (Team of the Week) – 86 Overall
- Eugenie Le Sommer (Trailblazers) – 86 Overall
Evolution Path and Upgrades
The Ultimate Attack evolution in EA FC 24 is broken down into several levels, each offering specific challenges and corresponding upgrades:
Level 1: Initial Upgrade
- Upgrades:
- PlayStyle: Flair
- Overall: +3
- Pace: +3
- Passing: +3
- Shooting: +4
- Dribbling: +4
- Challenges:
- Play 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.
- Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.
Level 2: Intermediate Upgrade
- Upgrades:
- PlayStyle: Trivela
- Overall: +4
- Pace: +4
- Passing: +3
- Physicality: +3
- Shooting: +5
- Challenges:
- Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.
- Assist 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi-Pro.
Level 3: Final Upgrade
- Upgrades:
- New Position: ST
- PlayStyle: Aerial
- PlayStyle+: Power Shot, Technical
- Physicality: +4
- Dribbling: +3
- Challenges:
- Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player.
- Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.
- Score 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi-Pro.
The Ultimate Attack evolution in EA FC 24 is a great way to transform decent cards to complete attacking powerhouses. The best course of action is to pick an 86-rated left winger and complete the required challenges to transform it into a magnificent 93-rated card with new PlayStyles.
EA FC 24 is available now.