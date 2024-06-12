In EA FC 24, the finest young strikers provide a blend of potential, vigor, and development, enhancing the attack output of the rest of your team. Here are the best young strikers in EA FC 24.

Best Young Strikers in EA Sports FC 24

With the right stats, youth, and why they belong on your team sheet. It’s essential to have a young, high-potential goalscorer, particularly for the Career Mode. The young strikers below are listed from best to worst.

Erling Haaland, Manchester City

Age Overall Potential 22 91 94

Erling Haaland is one of the star names that makes defenders lose sleep. Haaland is a beast; it’s as simple as that, with a stunning 91 overall and the capability to rise to 94. His pace (89) and shooting (93) make him a real goal threat and a nightmare to the backline. Throw in his absurd physicality (88) in with all that, and you have a recipe for a player who can push around any defense.

Gonçalo Ramos, Paris SG

Age Overall Potential 22 94 91

There’s a new superstar in the making in Paris SG with Portuguese talent Gonçalo Ramos. Ramos is already looking like a top striker at 22. His potential of 87, on the back of an overall 80, tells you just how good he could be. Ramos offers decent speed (77) and shooting (78), and his physicality rating (82) means he’s a match for the more robust defenders.

Folarin Balogun, AS Monaco

Age Overall Potential 22 79 86

Folarin Balogun is a quick and skillful young striker in EA FC 24 who can run off the ball and play as a target man. He already has an impressive overall rating of 79, with the possibility of reaching 86 as he develops. Balogun has an 80 pace rating, so he can really pull away from defenders if you get him in behind, and he also has 79 finishing, which makes him a half-decent goal threat. His 77 dribbling contributes to his flexibility and separates him from the other young strikers in EA FC 24.

Brian Brobbey, Ajax

Age Overall Potential 21 76 86

Ajax’s powerhouse, Brian Brobbey, stands out due to his strength and speed. Defenders always have a tough day when scuffling against his 82 pace and 80 physicality. He has elements of his game to improve, such as his passing (56), shooting (74), and dribbling (71), but Brobbey could be a favorite amongst basic users, given his strength and speed.

Elye Wahi, RC Lens

Age Overall Potential 20 78 88

Elye Wahi’s most eye-catching attribute is his blistering pace (90), which can be useful for stretching defenses and creating space for other teammates. In addition, respectable shooting and dribbling stats (78 each) complement his speed. Although his passing and physicality rating (67) limit his output when deployed as a target man, Wahi truly excels when he makes darting runs behind the defense. Currently, a 78-rated player, Wahi can go all the way up to 88 and cause mayhem for even the most robust defenses.

Youssoufa Moukoko, Borussia Dortmund

Age Overall Potential 18 77 87

Moukoko is a nightmare for defenders—his 80 speed and 80 dribbling will make him a frequent problem for anyone marking him, and his 75 shooting means he can produce when he has the opportunity. Still only 18, Moukoko already has a respectable overall score of 77, which can go to 87. There’s a lot of room for improvement in his passing (59) and physicality (65), which would ultimately make him an elite striker for years to come.

Rasmus Højlund, Manchester United

Age Overall Potential 20 76 89

Rasmus Højlund is an exciting prospect with lightning-fast speed (85), decent shooting (75) and physicality (78). As a 20-year-old forward who plays for Manchester United, Højlund has plenty of room to grow from his current 76 overall. Under the right development plan, he can reach an 89 rating and be the frontman of any formidable attack. The only negative point about Højlund is his low passing stat of 55, which is far below the standards of any elite striker.

Benjamin Šeško, RB Leipzig

Age Overall Potential 21 75 85

Benjamin Šeško has drawn comparisons to Erling Haaland because of his height of 6 ft 5 in, remarkable speed (81), and physicality (77). When put together, these attributes make for a perfect target man who can also run behind the back line when the chance arises. Also, Šeško has 74 shooting, which is decent for a poacher, but his passing (60) needs to be much higher.

Evan Ferguson, Brighton & Hove Albion

Age Overall Potential 18 73 86

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Evan Ferguson has a balanced set of stats and is one of the most coveted young forwards in EA FC 24. At 18, Ferguson is 73 rated, but this can go all the way up to 86 with the right training. He has all the ingredients to be a complete striker in the future, thanks to half-decent attributes like 72 pace and shooting, 70 dribbling and physicality, and 58 passing.

EA FC 24 is available now.

