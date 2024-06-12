The best left wingers in EA FC 24 can drastically change the outcome of a match. Here are the best left wingers (LWs) in EA FC 24:

Best Left Wingers in EA Sports FC 24

Having a top-tier left winger means you can rely on speed, skill, and precision to outmaneuver your opponents and lead your team to victory. Their ability to stretch the field, deliver pinpoint crosses, and cut inside to score makes them indispensable. I’ll be listing left wingers from best to worst according to their stats.

Vinicius Junior (Overall 89)

Image via Electronic Arts

Vinicius Jr. is a menace on the left wing with his insane 95 pace, which allows him to beat most defenders and take advantage of opportunities down the flank. Vini Jr. is a fantastic dribbler (90) and has good shooting (82), regularly wreaking havoc and posing a constant threat. His passing is not the greatest (78), but his creativity and efficiency in front of goal make him one of the best left wingers on EA FC 24. Vinicius also has 68 physical and 29 defensive stats, which are not the best, but he makes up for it with other attributes.

Neymar Jr. (Overall 89)

Image via Electronic Arts

Neymar Jr. is still one of the most skillful and creative players in the game. His 93 dribbling is simply unchallenged, gliding across the field with elegant shoulder drops and silky moves. His shooting (83) and passing (85) are better than most players and help him create magic out of nothing. While his physicality (61) and defensive stats (37) are low, Neymar’s flamboyant style and brilliant skill moves are uniquely captured in EA FC 24, making him a fan-favorite to control.

Heung Min Son (Overall 87)

Image via Electronic Arts

Heung Min Son is the most balanced LW in EA FC 24 and is also very versatile. With pace (87) and dribbling (84), he can beat defenders, especially with shooting (88), which makes him a huge goal threat. Son may not be the most physical (70), or strong defensively (42), but his offensive abilities cannot be denied. He has a knack for scoring from outside, and his comfort level in tight spaces is an asset to any team. And his ability to operate with equal efficiency on either flank or in the center as a No. 9 only enhances his worth.

Rafael Leão (Overall 86)

Image via Electronic Arts

Rafael Leão is a fast and strong winger with 93 pace. His 87 dribbling and 80 shooting mean he’s a massive threat on the wing, with the ability to beat defenders and create opportunities. His physicality (76) enables him to fend off defenders and keep the ball, even though his passing (75) and defending (27) are not his top attributes. Leão’s combination of speed and strength makes him a formidable presence on the left wing.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Overall 86)

Image via Electronic Arts

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is known for his exceptional dribbling (87) and agility. With 84 pace and 80 shooting, he is a great attacking outlet. Although Kvaratskhelia’s defensive stats (41) and physicality (71) could be better, his technical skills and speed are still enough to fill in on the wing. His crafty dribbling around tight defenses allows him to land accurate crosses or curl the ball, making him among the best at his position in EA FC 24.

Kingsley Coman (Overall 85)

Image via Electronic Arts

Kingsley Coman offers a unique mix of 89 pace and 87 dribbling in his left winger/ midfielder position, making him one of the top LWs in EA FC 24. His passing (79) and shooting (76) also guarantee that he will be an asset in build-up play and up front. Coman is by no means a powerhouse in terms of physicality (62) and defensive stats (30), but he shines at the top end of the field. He can easily beat a defender with pace and is a great option for any team seeking to control wide areas.

Jack Grealish (Overall 85)

Image via Electronic Arts

Jack Grealish excels in dribbling (88) and passing (84), making him an excellent playmaker. His pace 76 and shooting 76 may not be the best, but his dribbling and passing make up for it. Grealish’s physicality (73) is such that you can count on him winning plenty of duels on the field. One of the most creative forwards in the competition today, Grealish is an expert at breaking down defenses with accurate passing and dribbling and, thus, is a powerful figure in any attack.

Phil Foden (Overall 85)

Image via Electronic Arts

Phil Foden is our first and only left-footed player on this list, but what he adds from his left side is a set of skills and traits not many others can boast. Comfortable playing on either side, or even as a number 10, Foden’s versatility is a significant asset. With excellent dribbling (88) and passing (82), Foden can maneuver through tight defenses and set up goals. His 81 pace and 79 shooting make him capable of finishing the chances that he creates. While his physicality (57) and defense (60) are lower, his technical skills and vision make him one of the best LWs in EA FC 24.

Marcus Rashford (Overall 85)

Image via Electronic Arts

Marcus Rashford is a well-rounded winger with outstanding pace (90) and shooting (86). With 84 dribbling and 74 physicality, he is a strong player on the left wing and can muscle past defenders. With slightly lower passing stats (78), Rashford is still a player with more than enough pace and goalscoring threat to be an asset to any squad.

Honorable Mentions

Luis Díaz, Gabriel Martinelli, Raheem Sterling, Pedro Gonçalves, and Jadon Sancho are honorable mentions you can consider if you miss out on the ones mentioned above.

EA FC 24 is available now.

