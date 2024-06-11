Best Left Backs (LBs) in EA FC 24

Finding the perfect left back can be a game-changer in EA FC 24. In this article, we’re highlighting the best left backs in EA FC 24 and what makes them stand out.

Best Left Backs in EA Sports FC 24

The LB position has risen to prominence lately with the emergence of inverting fullbacks in the modern game. Your left back must be equipped for both, whether you want to overlap or invert. With that in mind, here are our picks for the best left backs in EA FC 24.

1. Andrew Robertson (86 Overall)

Andrew Robertson is a force to be reckoned with in the footballing world, and his EA FC 24 avatar is no different. As an all-around fullback, Robertson provides defensive security and attacking prowess. While his pace (80) will see him typically outlast most wingers, his passing (82) means he has the capability to produce a dangerous ball into the box. He has 81 dribbling and 82 passing, so he is a nice all-round player who is able to transition smoothly from defense to attack. Robertson is a real unit with 77 for physicality and 81 for defense, which provides a solid shield against the best forwards.

2. João Cancelo (86 Overall)

João Cancelo comes in at 86 overall, with stats that directly represent his suitability for a number of positions. He glides effortlessly past defenders with 81 pace and 84 dribbling, and his from-the-back playmaking is further accentuated by his 85 passing. He carries a shooting (73) in his back pocket as well; thus, he can also get forward when needed. Cancelo is pretty decent in defense as well, with 80 defense stats and 72 physicality stats. This flexibility is enhanced by his capability to play in a few positions, such as right back and even in midfield if need be.

3. Marcos Acuña (85 Overall)

The player in question here is Marcos Acuña, with an 85 overall rating and a balanced set of stats. Now, his pace (75) might not be the highest, but other stats make up for it. He can keep the ball and is capable of creating something out of nothing with his 83 dribbling and 83 passing. His 84 and 81 for physicality and defense, respectively, mean breaking him down and winning duels against him is hard. Acuña’s shooting (74) is respectable too, making him a good option to drive forward when the team needs to get out quickly.

4. Theo Hernández (85 Overall)

If we want to talk about speed, then Theo Hernández is among the fastest fullbacks in EA FC 24. He has 93 speed and is able to make long runs throughout the field, both offensively and defensively. Coming in with an overall score of 85, Hernández also has good dribbling (81), physicality (84), and defense (78). He has elite speed and can play as an overlapping left back, bursting into the attack to create goal opportunities. Hernández also has decent shooting (71), but his passing (76) could be slightly better.

5. Jordi Alba (83 Overall)

Jordi Alba has an overall rating of 83 and is known for his attacking ability. Alba is an excellent option as an overlapping fullback due to his high speed of 84 and 81 dribbling. His passing (82) is also a major asset, as it enables him to create opportunities and deliver dangerous crosses. In defense, Alba is fairly average with his defensive (76) and physicality (70) stats. He might not be the best defender, but he does make up for it by darting forward and creating high-quality chances.

6. Alphonso Davies (83 Overall)

Alphonso Davies is one of the quickest players in EA FC 24 with his lightning pace of 95. In addition to his speed, his dribbling (84) and strength (77) allow him to beat defenders while maintaining possession of the ball in tight spaces. He has more than just pace with decent defensive (74) and passing (78) stats. Despite his average defensive attributes, Davies can make excellent recovery runs due to his blistering pace.

Honorable Mentions

Other quality LBs that deserve a mention include Javi Galán, Gayà, Luke Shaw, Raphael Guerreiro, Nuno Mendes, and Balde. These players can do a respectable job if you miss out on the ones on the list above.

EA FC 24 is available now. If you’re curious about the Path to Glory in EA FC 24, here are all the possible players.

