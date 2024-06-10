The EA FC 24 Path to Glory promo is here and poised to transform your Ultimate Team experience. As part of the FC 24 Festival of Football, this promo celebrates Euro 2024 and Copa America 2024 by introducing dynamic cards. Here are all EA FC 24 Path to Glory players.

How EA FC 24 Path to Glory Upgrades Work

The EA FC 24 Path to Glory promo offers dynamic cards that can receive multiple upgrades as the tournament progresses. Here’s a breakdown of how the upgrades are achieved:

Path to Glory Items: Win 1 match: +1 upgrade

Win 3 matches: +1 PlayStyle Plus

Win Quarter-Final: +1 upgrade

Win Semi-Final: +1 upgrade OR five-star skill moves and five-star weak foot

Win Final: +1 upgrade Greats of the Game (Icons and Heroes): Player’s nation scores two goals: +1 upgrade

Player’s nation scores four goals: +1 PlayStyle Plus OR 99 face stat

This system ensures that the cards remain relevant and exciting throughout the tournament, providing a thrilling experience for players.

EA FC 24 Path to Glory Players

Here is the list of all the Path to Glory players featured in this promo:

Bukayo Saka (RW, England) – 96

(RW, England) – 96 Eder Militao (CB, Brazil) – 96

(CB, Brazil) – 96 Ruben Dias (CB, Portugal) – 96

(CB, Portugal) – 96 Jan Oblak (GK, Slovenia) – 96

(GK, Slovenia) – 96 William Saliba (CB, France) – 96

(CB, France) – 96 Rodrigo De Paul (CM, Argentina) – 96

(CM, Argentina) – 96 Pedri (CM, Spain) – 96

(CM, Spain) – 96 Memphis Depay (CF, Netherlands) – 95

(CF, Netherlands) – 95 Marcel Sabitzer (CM, Austria) – 95

(CM, Austria) – 95 Federico Chiesa (LM, Italy) – 95

(LM, Italy) – 95 Frenkie de Jong (CM, Netherlands) – 95

(CM, Netherlands) – 95 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (LW, Georgia) – 95

(LW, Georgia) – 95 Raphinha (RW, Brazil) – 95

(RW, Brazil) – 95 Luis Diaz (LW, Colombia) – 95

(LW, Colombia) – 95 Rodrigo Bentancur (CM, Uruguay) – 95

(CM, Uruguay) – 95 Alphonso Davies (LB, Canada) – 95

(LB, Canada) – 95 Tyler Adams (CDM, USA) – 95

(CDM, USA) – 95 Kyle Walker (RB, England) – 95

(RB, England) – 95 Josko Gvardiol (CB, Croatia) – 94

(CB, Croatia) – 94 Romelu Lukaku (ST, Belgium) – 94

(ST, Belgium) – 94 Santiago Gimenez (ST, Mexico) – 94

(ST, Mexico) – 94 Alexis Sanchez (ST, Chile) – 94

(ST, Chile) – 94 Julian Alvarez (ST, Argentina) – 94

(ST, Argentina) – 94 Denis Undav (ST, Germany) – 94

(ST, Germany) – 94 Jonathan Clauss (RWB, France) – 94

(RWB, France) – 94 Bernardo Silva (CAM, Portugal) – 94

(CAM, Portugal) – 94 Kieran Tierney (LB, Scotland) – 93

(LB, Scotland) – 93 Andreas Christensen (CB, Denmark) – 93

(CB, Denmark) – 93 Milan Skriniar (CB, Slovakia) – 93

(CB, Slovakia) – 93 Leandro Trossard (CF, Belgium) – 93

(CF, Belgium) – 93 Folarin Balogun (ST, USA) – 93

(ST, USA) – 93 Miguel Borja (ST, Colombia) – 93

(ST, Colombia) – 93 Miguel Almiron (RW, Paraguay) – 93

(RW, Paraguay) – 93 Guglielmo Vicario (GK, Italy) – 92

(GK, Italy) – 92 Elsaid Hysaj (LB, Albania) – 92

(LB, Albania) – 92 Marcelo Brozovic (CDM, Croatia) – 92

(CDM, Croatia) – 92 Patrik Schick (ST, Czech Republic) – 92

(ST, Czech Republic) – 92 Renato Tapia (CDM, Peru) – 92

(CDM, Peru) – 92 Edson Alvarez (CDM, Mexico) – 92

(CDM, Mexico) – 92 Michail Antonio (ST, Jamaica) – 92

(ST, Jamaica) – 92 Orkun Kokcu (CM, Turkey) – 92

(CM, Turkey) – 92 Nicola Zalewsi (LM, Poland) – 92

(LM, Poland) – 92 Andrei Ratiu (RB, Romania) – 91

(RB, Romania) – 91 Viktor Tsygankov (RM, Ukraine) – 91

(RM, Ukraine) – 91 Attila Szalai (CB, Hungary) – 91

(CB, Hungary) – 91 Sasa Lukic (CM, Serbia) – 91

(CM, Serbia) – 91 Boris Cespedes (CDM, Bolivia) – 91

(CDM, Bolivia) – 91 Adalberto Carrasquilla (CM, Panama) – 91

(CM, Panama) – 91 Bradley Barcola (France) – 94

(France) – 94 Joe Gomez (England) – 94

(England) – 94 Piero Hincapie (Ecuador) – 94

(Ecuador) – 94 Ariel Lassiter (Costa Rica) – 92

(Costa Rica) – 92 Dan Ndoye (Switzerland) – 92

FC 24 Greats of the Game Players

In addition to the Path to Glory players, EA has also released a special set of cards called Greats of the Game. These feature legendary icons and heroes of football:

Ferenc Puskas – Hungary – 97

– Hungary – 97 Rivaldo – Brazil – 97

– Brazil – 97 Kenny Dalglish – Scotland – 97

– Scotland – 97 Nemanja Vidic – Serbia – 96

– Serbia – 96 Hernan Crespo – Argentina – 96

– Argentina – 96 Peter Schmeichel – Denmark – 96

– Denmark – 96 Steven Gerrard – England – 96

– England – 96 Antonio Di Natale – Italy – 96

– Italy – 96 Capdevilla – Spain – 96

– Spain – 96 Michael Ballack – Germany – 95

– Germany – 95 Davor Suker – Croatia – 95

– Croatia – 95 Emmanuel Petit – France – 95

– France – 95 Gheorghe Hagi – Romania – 95

– Romania – 95 Diego Forlan – Uruguay – 95

– Uruguay – 95 Pavel Nedved – Czechia – 94

– Czechia – 94 Ronald Koeman – Netherlands – 94

– Netherlands – 94 Luis Hernandez – Mexico – 94

– Mexico – 94 DaMarcus Beasley – USA – 94

– USA – 94 Jerzy Dudek – Poland – 94

And those are all the EA FC 24 Path to Glory players.

EA FC 24 is available now.

