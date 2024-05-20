The popular dance move “The Griddy” has become a major part of the gaming world, being used to antagonize opponents in Fortnite. However, it doesn’t only show up in Battle Royale games. Here’s how to do the Griddy celebration in EA Sports FC 24.

How to Do the Griddy Celebration in EA Sports FC 24

Doing the Griddy in EA Sports FC 24 is a bit more complicated than pulling off a regular celebration. But before you can even think of doing the dance, you have to score a goal. That’s easier said than done, of course, but if you’re looking up how to do a celebration, you must be pretty confident in yourself. Once you’ve scored a goal and are ready to celebrate, here’s what you have to do to do the Griddy, depending on the console:

PlayStation Hold R2 and flick the rightstick up twice

Xbox Hold RT and flick the rightstick up twice



Why Is the Griddy in EA Sports FC 24?

American football is probably the first sport you think of when discussing the Griddy, and that’s for good reason. High school football player Allen Davis came up with the dance in 2018, and it was popularized by Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase while they were playing at LSU. They would bring the dance to the NFL and make it even more mainstream.

The Griddy is also featured in Madden 24, but Americans couldn’t be the only ones having fun. So, EA decided to also add it to FC 24, allowing players to hit one of the most popular dances in recent memory anytime they score a goal in the game.

And that’s how to do the Griddy celebration in EA Sports FC 24.

EA Sports FC 24 is available now.

