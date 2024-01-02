EA FC 24 is the first time we’ve been able to use exceptional female players in our squads. These women are making strides in the sport and now have cards to reflect that in-game. In this list, we’ll cover the best female player cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Best Female Player Cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

1) Caroline Hansen

Caroline plays for the women’s FC Barcelona team, and she is an absolute wizard on the ball. This is well reflected in her latest In Form card, featuring a 91 rating. With 90 pace and 91 dribbling, she’ll be tearing up the right wing with the ball glued to her feet. She’s got 89 passing, so getting the ball over to a striker or midfielder will be a breeze, and if she gets the chance to shoot, with an 88 rating, chances are that the ball is going in.

If you have players from the men’s Barcelona team in your squad, she’ll get some nice chemistry alongside them, making her nice and easy to fit in. She comes with quite the price tag at over 600K, and even her regular gold card is only half that price. If you can afford her, though, she’ll be a force to be reckoned with on your squad.

2) Nadine Keßler

Nadine has a very underrated Heroes card that I think is really exceptional value. This card has the Hero trait, and with German nationality, she’ll work well with a lot of different chemistries. She can be played as a CM or a CAM, and she has brilliant stats for those roles. With 86 dribbling and 88 passing, she makes for a solid central player, able to easily set up plays with the wingers or strikers. If she gets the chance to shoot, her 85 shooting stat is no joke, and she’s even got pretty good speed with her 81 pace.

For the cost of around 27K, I would consider this card to be a bargain. And if she doesn’t quite fit your team, she could still make an excellent substitute on your bench.

3) Sonia Bompastor

Sonia has an exceptional Heroes card and is one of my favorite left backs to use in the game at the moment. With the Hero trait and her French nationality, I found it very easy to slot her into my squad while maintaining good chemistry. She’s a very fast lest back with 87 pace, which really helps with running down the fast wing players you’ll be up against in most matches. She doesn’t have the highest physical stats, but her 82 defense is enough to get the ball off a wing player.

For around 90K, she’s a reasonable price with great stats that really exceed her 86 rating. If you have the funds to purchase this Heroes card to try out, I’m certain you’ll enjoy using her on your squad!

Those are some of the best female player cards to try out right now in EA FC 24. There are options for three different price points, so hopefully, one of these cards will be around a price you can afford to try out.