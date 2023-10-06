Building out a squad early on in EA FC 24 requires a bit of budgeting and careful selection. If you can fill your squad up with good affordable players, you stand the best chance of knocking out some wins. And more wins means better rewards! In this guide we’ll be covering some of the best cheap defenders in EA FC 24 that you can pick up for your squad.

Best Affordable Defenders to Buy in EA FC 24

5 – Alex Balde

Alex Balde is actually a huge value buy. For 1K coins, you get an incredibly fast LB with good defensive stats. He’ll be able to help you chase down quick attackers on the wing, which is honestly so nice to have. As a Spanish player in FC Barcelona, he should be nice and easy to build around as well, making him one of the best cheap defenders in EA FC 24.

4 – Nathan Ake

Nathan Ake is a very well rounded CB. He’s a player I always look to as a value buy with good Pace, Defense, and Physical stats. He’s got decent Passing and Dribbling as well, which can help him reposition and pass off the ball after making a tackle. The Dutchman who plays for Manchester City is a real bargain for 1K coins.

3 – Ibrahima Konate

In terms of the best cheap defenders in EA FC 24, if you need a CB with a little more muscle, Konate is a solid pick. For 1.2K coins you get a CB that has good Pace, very high Strength, and nearly an 80+ on every Defensive stat. He may be a cheap player, but he certainly doesn’t feel like it in game. Making a standing tackle with Konate is like taking candy from a baby.

2 – Lucas Hernandez

For just a little more coin you can pick up 84 rated Hernandez. The French Paris SG player has an excellent spread of stats. Enough Pace to keep up with attackers, every Defensive stats nearing the mid 80s, and a level of Aggression attackers should be scared of.

1 – Camavinga

Camavinga is the most expensive player on this list, but still well under 5K. This French CDM who plays for Real Madrid is the real deal. He has an awesome spread of stats across Pace, Passing, Dribbling, Defense, and Physical. He really brings the CDM role to life, as he’s able to close down attackers, get the ball, and then control it and make a play. He’s a true blend of defense and midfield playmaking.

Those are my top 5 picks for the best cheap defenders in EA FC 24. If you need a few inexpensive additions that play like they’re well above their rating, give these lads a try. If you’re in need of attackers I’ve got you covered too with some of the best cheap attackers around.