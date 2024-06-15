Best MTZ-762 Loadout in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Battle Rifles are one of the most interesting new additions to the Call Of Duty arsenal. Among the most powerful in Modern Warfare 3 is the MTZ-762. This powerful weapon features higher damage than Assault Rifles, with higher recoil. Here’s the best MTZ-762 Loadout in MW3.

Best MTZ-762 Attachments in MW3

The MTZ-762 is powerful at its base but could use a boost to its handling and a reigning-in of its recoil. Our recommended attachments seek to do just that:

MTZ Marauder Stock: The biggest and most notable downside to the MTZ-762 compared to other Battle Rifles and ARs is its handling. The MTZ Marauder Stock goes to great lengths to improve the ADS speed by a massive 19%. The only downside to this attachment is a 7% increase in the amount of both Horizontal and Vertical Recoil. Thankfully, this can be easily compensated for with other attachments.

FTAC SP-10 Angled Grip: The FTAC SP-10 Underbarrel is one such attachment that will help alleviate one of the drawbacks of the MTZ Marauder Stock. This angled grip provides a sizable reduction to Horizontal Recoil, as well as bonuses to Aiming Idle Sway and Aim Walking Steadiness. This is a great grip for helping players stay on target and improving accuracy at mid-to-long range where Battle Rifles excel. The only downside to this attachment is a 4% increase in the amount of Vertical Recoil.

ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider: By now, lots of folks know the utility of the ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider attachment in MW3. This seems to be the most used muzzle device in the game, and for good reason. This muzzle device has several benefits. The flash hider will reduce muzzle flash in first-person, making it easier to stay on target. It also shortens the duration of your appearance as a red dot on an enemy minimap after firing. In addition, this attachment provides a 5% reduction in Horizontal Recoil and a 15% decrease in Vertical Recoil. The downsides to this attachment are a slight reduction in ADS Speed and a 5% decrease in Bullet Velocity. Even still, this attachment is highly worthwhile.

INTLAS CAS-14: I usually don’t recommend optics on weapons in MW3 multiplayer, but every rule has its exceptions. As an aftermarket part, the INTLAS CAS-14 provides a clear, medium-zoom scope with an integrated laser. While this does mean that enemy players will be able to see your laser when ADS, it also improves Aiming Stability. As an added bonus, this attachment also tightens Hipfire and Tactical Stance Spread.

7.62×51 30 Round Mag/MTZ Factory Rear Grip: Usually, the larger mag size is the go-to option. The MTZ-762 has only a 20 Round Magazine at base, so improving the ammunition needed before a reload is a no-brainer. However, there is an odd glitch in MW3 where the 7.62×51 30 Round Mag attachment can break. Sometimes, even if you equip it, the magazine size will not increase. If this bug occurs for you, swap out this attachment slot for the MTZ Factory Rear Grip instead. This grip provides benefits to Firing Aim Stability, Gun Kick Control and Recoil Control at the cost of some added Aiming Idle Sway.

And that is the best Loadout for the MTZ-762 in MW3.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is available now on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

