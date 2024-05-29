Best KAR98K Loadout in Call Of Duty MW3

With the Season 4 launch, one of the most popular weapons for snipers returns to Call Of Duty. With its inclusion in Modern Warfare 3, the KAR98K is now the best weapon to use for players who like to get aggressive with bolt action rifles. With that in mind, here’s the best Loadout for the KAR98K in MW3.

Best KAR98K Attachments in MW3

This new Marksman Rifle is now by far the best weapon to use for Quick Scopers in MW3 Multiplayer. As such, the attachments we recommend focus on increasing the ADS speed even further, without sacrificing too much accuracy.

Range Caller V3.4 Optic – This new custom optic for the KAR98K is a great option. It has a clear simple reticle, and a 7.0x Magnification. With this level of zoom, the KAR98K can be used at extreme ranges with accuracy, without being so zoomed in that its hard to adjust to targets in close-to-medium range.

7.92 High Grain Rounds – This ammunition type helps extended the effective damage range of the KAR98K. Already impressive at base, this attachments makes this weapon able to get One Shot Kills to the upper torso at even further ranges. The Bullet Velocity is also improved. The only downside is an increase to recoil. However, recoil doesn’t really matter with Bolt Action Rifles in MW3, since players will have plenty of time to recenter their aim by the time they’re done readying the next round.

Repeller Tac Stock – This stock helps a ton with mobility, which further improves this Marksman Rifle’s best attributes. This attachments grants increases in Aim Walking Speed, Aim Walking Steadiness, and Aim Down Sight Speed. The only downsides are recoil, which as we stated is a non-issue, and Aiming Idle Sway, which will be improved by a perk we recommend later.

Target Sling – The Target Sling improved Aim Down Sight Speed, but decreases Aim Walking Steadiness and Aiming Idle Sway slightly. However, the Repeller Tac Stock makes up for the former, and the latter can easily be countered with Marksman Gloves.

Bryson Carbine-S Barrel – This Barrel cuts down the length ever so slightly, to improve mobility. It improves Aim Walking Speed, Hipfire and Tac Stance Spread (for all you No-Scopers out there), and Aim Down Sight Speed. Recoil Control, Bullet Velocity and Range take a slight hit, but the 7.92 High Grain Rounds make up for it.

Best Vest, Perks and Secondary for the KAR98K

With your Vest and Perks, you’ll want to help boost the best aspects of this weapon. For my Vest, I choose the Compression Carrier, since it starts regenerating health immediately after a kill. This can help you chain together kills, and give you a better chance at hitting those elusive Quad Feeds. The Marksman Gloves help a great deal with flinch resistance and sway, which do a great deal to help stay on target with this rifle. The Boots are a matter of personal preference, but I choose the All-Terrain Boots to get classic Call Of Duty movement with faster speed and no Tac-Sprint. The Mag Holster is a vital piece of gear with this weapon. This will help increase reload speed, which is very slow since the KAR98K’s rounds must be loaded individually.

For my secondary, I choose a Renetti with the Wood Grip so I can swap to it fast to defend myself if I get caught off guard while reloading. The stock and an extended barrel will also this weapon be more accurate, should you need to use it at mid-range. In the lethal slot, a throwing knife is a great choice. With a throwing knife equipped, hitting the melee button will do a classic COD panic knife, capable of killing enemies in one swipe.

And that is the best KAR98K Loadout in Call Of Duty MW3.

