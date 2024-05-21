Best MP5A2 Loadout in XDefiant

Much like the M4A1, the MP5A2 is the first unlock in its weapon class, and it’s fantastic for fast-paced loadouts in XDefiant. This guide will outline which kind of attachments you want to build with and the stats they provide.

XDefiant: Best MP5A2 Loadout

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Attachments like the Lightweight Barrel and the Heavy Grip Rear Grip are the best for the MP5A2. However, it takes five pieces to make a full build for any weapon, and it’s all about balancing the scale. The main priority for the MP5 is to maintain speed without throwing the recoil too far out of whack. You can find all five attachments for the MP5A2 in XDefiant below.

Barrel: Lightweight

Lightweight Front Rail: Superlight

Superlight Rear Grip: Heavy Grip

Heavy Grip Stock: Folded

Folded Magazine: Quick Mag

This loadout is built for speed with a submachine gun, as three of the attachments listed are mainly for mobility and ADS speed. Those three include the Lightweight barrel, the Superlight front rail, and the Folded stock. XDefiant is a fast game by default, and most of the submachine gun users are going to be flying around corners. It’s important to be able to ADS as fast as you can if you want to win the most gunfights. Of course, general mobility is also incredibly important and will help you dash around the map. But with crossplay in the mix, mobility is key.

The other two attachments are the Quick Mag and the Heavy Grip. With three speed attachments, we need at least one recoil control piece on the MP5A2. Otherwise, the weapon is going to be useless anywhere aside from close range. Then we just add the Quick Mag to ensure that reloads aren’t a death sentence. It’s always hard choosing where to balance a loadout, but the magazine attachments are cheap and effective.

And that’s all there is to building the MP5A2 in XDefiant. Now get ready to run the map at every corner.

XDefiant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

