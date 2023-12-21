How to Get Rich Soil in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Just like Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley before it, Disney has branched into the farming/social simulation game genre with its new title, Disney Dreamlight Valley. The game has players in a rural village populated by familiar Disney and Pixar characters. Here’s how to obtain Rich Soil in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to Get Rich Soil in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Goofy’s stall in Peaceful Meadow

As players set out to restore the village of Dreamlight Valley and the surrounding countryside, they can gain access to a number of resources that help them clear out the evil, corrupting magic in the area and improve Dreamlight Valley and its farms. Among the resources to come by in Disney Dreamlight Valley is Rich Soil, which is vital for crafting Miracle Growth Elixir.

Every time the player harvests crops, there’s a chance that they will also harvest Rich Soil in the process. However, it should be noted that the probability of receiving deposits of Rich Soil is quite low in the game, requiring a degree of patience and diligence as players grind through harvesting crops for the valuable soil. Fortunately, there are ways to expedite the harvesting process, while unfortunately not increasing the base probability of finding Rich Soil.

The fastest-growing crop currently in Disney Dreamlight Valley is wheat, which takes approximately a minute for each plot of wheat to grow after it’s watered. Similarly, Goofy keeps wheat seeds stocked in his marketplace in Peaceful Meadow, selling them for one Star Coin each. A relatively quick and cost-effective way to plant and harvest crops as rapidly as possible is to take advantage of wheat’s growing speed and Goofy’s cheap price for it, planting and harvesting swathes of wheat for the explicit purpose of finding Rich Soil in the process.