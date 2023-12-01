Where to Get Cotton in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You’ll need Cotton to advance your friendship with Anna in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but you might have trouble finding this material. If you’re scratching your head, here’s where to get Cotton in the magical life sim.

How to Get Cotton in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To get Cotton in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll have to plant seeds purchased from Goofy’s shop and harvest the material after 25-35 minutes. Before you can buy the seeds, you must unlock the Sunlit Plateau location with 7,000 Dreamlight, then head inside to build Goofy’s small shop.

Fortunately, players can harvest a few Cotton from around Sunlit Plateau, but eventually, you’ll have to turn toward growing it yourself. When you do, make sure to water the seeds twice (unless it’s raining) for it to properly grow.

How to Make Fabric in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Now that you have Cotton, you can use the material to make Fabric at a Crafting Station. In total, you’ll need five Cotton to create a piece of Fabric. Anna’s questline requires five Fabrics, so it’s best you buy enough seeds from Goofy to grow 25 Cotton to complete this objective.

Beyond that quest, Fabric is used to craft a Compass Ottoman, Kristoff’s Climbing Gear, and a Nautical-Themed Couch in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Also, you can sell the material for 220 Star Coins at any of Goofy’s shops in the life sim, but it might be better to hang onto your Fabric pieces in case you want to gift a Villager or build something later.

Can You Find Cotton Anywhere in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Cotton is a material you only receive through personally planting seeds, watering, and harvesting. However, there are some instances where you’ll come across Cotton when entering new areas in Disney Dreamlight Valley. As mentioned earlier, Sunlit Plateau has a few Cotton plants you can harvest, similar to Seaweed lying around the nearby beach.

New zones will often have items growing or left out in the open for you to collect as a kickstarter, so to speak, before you have to do the manual work yourself.

According to one player on Reddit, the only way to get more Cotton after collecting the freebies in Sunlit Plateau is to plant more because each biome has only one thing that grows freely. “In the Plateau, it’s vanilla,” they advise.

Anytime you need Cotton or Fabric, planting seeds will be a consistent way to gather the materials, and thankfully, they’re not too much trouble to get.