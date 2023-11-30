Clay is one of the most crucial materials you can collect in order to build specific items and structures from the ground up at Crafting Stations. If you’re having trouble figuring out where to find Clay in Disney Dreamlight Valley, here’s a guide to help you.

Where to Get Clay in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can collect Clay in a few different ways in Disney Dreamlight Valley, the most popular option being digging with a shovel in the Glade of Trust, Sunlit Plateau, or Forgotten Lands. These locations must be unlocked first before you can do this, however.

According to players on Reddit, you can get Clay from any diggable area in those regions. The dig spots don’t have to look like Clay to yield any during your dig. To that point, it can be pretty random collecting Clay, and because you need so much of it for objectives and crafting, you’ll be wishing there was a shortcut to gathering. Luckily, we do have some tips to speed up the process.

How to Farm Clay Fast in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Bring along a Villager assigned the Digging specialized role to farm Clay efficiently in Disney Dreamlight Valley. With them by your side, you could get multiple items each dig, plus the character might even drop duplicates of an item dug up.

In addition, use shovel polish before farming to acquire more materials from each dig. One player reported receiving around 100 Clay by the time the polish wore off with a digging buddy. And lastly, always dig for Clay while it’s raining or nearby bodies of water. You can get slightly more Clay this way, which has made Glade of Trust a prime spot for Clay gathering among players.

Fans have also discovered an in-game trick to fill holes made from digging for Clay to cut back on farming time. To do this, open Build Mode after digging up all the holes on a map and place pieces of furniture over them. Save the position of your furniture before leaving the menu, exit, and then re-enter the Build Mode to remove what you placed. The holes should be gone now, allowing you to return to farming Clay again.

The trick is widely used for clearing up any player-made holes on maps and will help with your efforts to gather Clay, as crafting demands more materials the further you progress.